Londoner Sexton Canadian Women’s Marathon Champ

Yesterday, Londoner Leslie Sexton was the fastest Canadian woman finisher at the Toronto Waterfront Marathon.

Sexton, 30, ran the race in 2:35:45 to finish fifth overall and become the Canadian women’s marathon champion. She was beaten by three Ethiopian runners and one Kenyan.

It was an amazing comeback story for Sexton, who had suffered a severe ankle sprain and was in crutches last December. The injury prevented her from running until April.

Now, Sexton, a member of the London Runner Distance Club, has her eye on qualifying to represent Canada at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.