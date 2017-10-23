Londoner Sexton Canadian Women’s Marathon Champ

October 23, 2017 By:jeffreyreed (Copyright 2017 London Ontario Golf) 0 Comments

Photo: Twitter.

Yesterday, Londoner Leslie Sexton was the fastest Canadian woman finisher at the Toronto Waterfront Marathon.

Sexton, 30, ran the race in 2:35:45 to finish fifth overall and become the Canadian women’s marathon champion. She was beaten by three Ethiopian runners and one Kenyan.

It was an amazing comeback story for Sexton, who had suffered a severe ankle sprain and was in crutches last December. The injury prevented her from running until April.

Now, Sexton, a member of the London Runner Distance Club, has her eye on qualifying to represent Canada at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Twitter Digg Delicious Stumbleupon Technorati Facebook Email
International

About jeffreyreed

A leading Canadian communications professional. Corporate office www.JeffreyReedReporting.com established 1989.
View all posts by jeffreyreed

No comments yet... Be the first to leave a reply!