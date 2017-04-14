Londoner Follows Elite At Boston Marathon

A London marathoner will start in the first Corral behind the world’s best runners at Monday’s Boston Marathon.

Robbie Timmerman, 23, qualified for Boston with a time of 2:39:01 last fall in Chicago. Monday marks just his fourth marathon. Forty-five Londoners will be amongst the 20,000 racing in Boston.

Follow the Boston Marathon at http://www.baa.org, at Twitter @bostonmarathon, and live on WBZ Boston, available to local Bell subscribers.