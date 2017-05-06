London Shortstop Focus Of June Major League Draft

May 6, 2017 By:jeffreyreed (Copyright 2017 London Ontario Golf) 0 Comments

Photo: Facebook.

Lucas Secondary School student Adam Hall, 17, is projected to be a second- to fifth-round pick in the June 12-14 Major League Baseball Draft.

A member of the Great Lakes Canadians, and Canada’s junior team, Hall has committed to Texas A&M Aggies, where London’s Maddie Szeryk is an All-SEC golf standout. Szeryk is a member of Golf Canada’s national squad.

The 6-foot, 170-pound middle infielder was born in Bermuda, and grew up playing cricket.

Twitter Digg Delicious Stumbleupon Technorati Facebook Email
International

About jeffreyreed

A leading Canadian communications professional. Corporate office www.JeffreyReedReporting.com established 1989.
View all posts by jeffreyreed

No comments yet... Be the first to leave a reply!