London Shortstop Focus Of June Major League Draft

Lucas Secondary School student Adam Hall, 17, is projected to be a second- to fifth-round pick in the June 12-14 Major League Baseball Draft.

A member of the Great Lakes Canadians, and Canada’s junior team, Hall has committed to Texas A&M Aggies, where London’s Maddie Szeryk is an All-SEC golf standout. Szeryk is a member of Golf Canada’s national squad.

The 6-foot, 170-pound middle infielder was born in Bermuda, and grew up playing cricket.