Local Ballers Win World Masters Gold

The Canadian Ballers, including Londoners Lindsay Bell, Leslie Potter and Heather Brinkman, won gold in women’s basketball at the World Masters Games in Auckland, New Zealand.

The eight-member team also includes Londoner Stacey Farr, who could not make the trip.

Competing in the 30-35 age bracket April 21-30, the Canadian Ballers consist of former university players, several of whom have played professionally in Europe. The squad plans to compete at the 2021 World Masters Games in Japan.