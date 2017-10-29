Mustangs Win Fifth Straight OUA Women’s Rowing Championship

Story & Photo: Western Mustangs.

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. – For the fifth straight year the Western Mustangs are the OUA Women’s Rowing Champions, capturing the provincial banner today at the Henley Rowing Course.

The Mustangs took the top spot with an absolutely dominant 622 points, nearly 400 more than the second place Brock Badgers with 245. The Guelph Gryphons claimed the bronze medal with 175 points.

Western took second place on the men’s side, finishing with 427, just behind the Badgers who scored 456 points. The Queen’s Gaels finished in third place at 234.

Stealing the show on Saturday was the Mustangs lightweight team, who went undefeated on the day, winning each race they competed in. The purple and white took gold in the LW8+, LW4+, LW2x, LW2- and LW1x to complete the sweep for the lightweight team. For their efforts, lightweight women’s coach Sara Matovic was recognized as OUA Women’s Coach of the Year. Western added one more win on the women’s side, taking first in the HW8+.

The Mustangs men’s team also put in a strong performance on Saturday, with highlights coming from wins in the HW8+ and HM2-. Along with their two first place finishes the Mustangs took seond in the LW2-, LW4+, 4+, and LW8+, and third in the LM1x.

Western will now turn its attention to the Canadian University Rowing Championships, set for November 3-4, in Victoria, BC.