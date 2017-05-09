London’s Dan Bechard Named To Rowing Mentorship Program

Tuesday, May 9, 2017 – Rowing Canada Aviron (RCA) is excited to announce the seven successful applicants who have been nominated to be a part of the inaugural High Performance Coach Mentorship Program.

The RCA Coach Mentorship Program is an initiative spearheaded by veteran national team coach Al Morrow, to support up-and-coming Canadian coaches with opportunities to improve their skills, knowledge and experience both on and off the water. This annual professional development program is intended for aspiring high performance coaches.

From 25 highly qualified applicants, RCA congratulates each of the seven coaches who have been selected for this program:

Dan Bechard, Western University/UWO Rowing Club (London, ON)

Tracy Brown, Mic Mac AAC Rowing Club (Dartmouth, NS)

Simon Bouchard-Robert, Aviron Québec (Sherbooke, QC)

Michele Fisher, St. Catharines Rowing Club (St. Catharines, ON)

Sheryl Preston, Ridley College (St. Catharines, ON)

Greg Szybka, St. George’s School (Vancouver, B.C.)

Barney Williams, Rowing Canada Aviron (Victoria, B.C.)

Two applicants also received special education grants to support their continued training in RCA’s Coach Education Program:

Nadine Mross, Fort Langley Youth Rowing Society (Fort Langley, B.C.)

Meredith Petrychanko, St. Catharines Rowing Club (St. Catharines, ON)

“Canadian coaches are vital to the continued growth and strengthening of our rowing

community across the country,” said Morrow. “To have the opportunity to share my experiences and counsel to the up-and-coming generation of Canadian coaches is a wonderful bookend to my career in rowing. Our continued investment into the domestic coaching community will ensure the development of a sustainable stream of world-leading high performance coaches.”

“I am very grateful to RCA for developing the High Performance Coach Mentorship Program,” said Tracy Brown, Mic Mac AAC Rowing Club. “Programs such as this support and inspire coaches like myself who are actively working within the coach development pathway. As a coach from a relatively small rowing jurisdiction in Canada, this program accelerates the acquisition of skills and experience, which in turn benefits the other coaches, club, and provincial team athletes I am working with. I admire this focus on building and supporting Canadian coaches just as we do for Canadian athletes, and am very happy to be a part of it.”

The purpose of this program is to identify and assist developing high performance coaches with face-to-face coach mentors and real-world experiences in high performance rowing. The program is being coordinated by former national team coach Al Morrow, working in close conjunction with Colleen Miller, Coach Education and Development Manager and Adam Parfitt, Director of Athlete and Coach Pathways.

This is one of the many tools RCA is implementing to promote the development of coaching in Canada. This year, RCA has also launched the Athlete Development Pathway eLearning Module and distributed grants to 15 PRAs and clubs to support coach certification.