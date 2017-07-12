London, Western Flavour At World Rowing Cup

Sunday, July 9, 2017 – Canadian athletes claim two World Rowing Cup medals in Lucerne, Switzerland as Rowing Canada Aviron launched their international competition schedule towards the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games. Canada won medals in the women’s single sculls and the women’s four.

“Our objective of testing crews in their first competitive international campaign has assisted us in achieving clarity in where our crews rank internationally. We can now utilize these learnings in building our team for the 2017 World Championships in September,” said Iain Brambell, high performance director, RCA. “The medal performances by Zeeman and the women’s four are highlights but we also saw great performances by our young rowers, some who were competing at their first World Cup.”

Carling Zeeman had a dominant weekend of racing in Lucerne, resulting in a silver medal in the women’s single sculls. Sitting in sixth through to the halfway mark, Zeeman charged ahead over the last 1000 metres to make up four spots and hold on to the second position for a medal.

“It was fun to test ourselves against the world this weekend,” said Zeeman. “We’ve been (jealously) watching the racing from Canada for the past few weeks so it was good to finally join in. It’s also very exciting to see the women’s single field so large and tight – I went into my final knowing that all six of us had a shot at the podium, and it would come down to who could pull out the grittiest race.”

The women’s four of Hillary Janssens, Susanne Grainger, Christine Roper and Nicole Hare started at the back of the race, overtaking their opponents at the markers as they made their way from sixth position. At 1500 metres, the four edged out the third spot from the Netherlands, never abandoning their hold and capturing the bronze.

“We are very happy with the progress that we have been able to make as a four over the past couple of weeks,” said Christine Roper. “We are excited about our race today and motivated to keep making improvements!”

The B Finals on Sunday began with Kai Langerfeld and Will Crothers in the men’s pair who finished in sixth. In the men’s double sculls, Matthew Buie and Conlin McCabe stormed out to an early lead which they held on to, winning their B Final.

Both the lightweight men’s and women’s double sculls experienced their first World Cup regatta, qualifying for the B Finals. Ellen Gleadow and Jill Moffatt won their B Final by a length while Patrick Keane and Aaron Lattimer placed fifth.

On Saturday, two crews finished their first World Cup regattas competing in the C Finals. Trevor Jones in the men’s single sculls placed second and David de Groot, Martin Barakso, Ryan Rosts and Taylor Perry in the men’s four finished in third positon.

The senior team will next compete at the World Rowing Championships in Sarasota, Florida from September 24 to October 1.

2017 Canadian National Team at World Cup 3, Lucerne, Switzerland

Women’s single sculls 2nd, A Final (silver)

Carling Zeeman (Sudbury Rowing Club – Cambridge, ON)

Women’s four 3rd, A Final (bronze)

Christine Roper (Ottawa Rowing Club – Montego Bay, Jamaica)

Susanne Grainger (London Rowing Club – London, ON)

Nicole Hare (Clagary Rowing Club – Calgary, AB)

Hillary Janssens (University of British Columbia Rowing Club – Cloverdale, BC)

Lightweight women’s double sculls 1st, B Final

Ellen Gleadow (Burnaby Lake Rowing Club – Vancouver, BC)

Jill Moffatt (University of Western Ontario Boat Club – Bethany, ON)

Men’s single sculls 2nd, C Final

Trevor Jones (Peterborough Rowing Club – Lakefield, ON)

Men’s double sculls 1st, B Final

Conlin McCabe (Brockville Rowing Club – Brockville, ON)

Matthew Buie (St. Catharines Rowing Club – Duntroon, ON)

Men’s pair 5th, B Final

Will Crothers (Victoria City Rowing Club – Kingston, ON)

Kai Langerfeld (University of Victoria Rowing Club – North Vancouver, BC)

Lightweight men’s double sculls (withdrawn for medical reasons)

Maxwell Lattimer (University of British Columbia Rowing Club – Delta, BC)

Taylor Hardy (Burnaby Lake Rowing Club – North Vancouver, BC)

Lightweight men’s double sculls 5th, B Final

Aaron Lattimer (University of British Columbia Rowing Club – Delta, BC)

Patrick Keane (University of Victoria Rowing Club – Victoria, BC)

Men’s four 3rd, C Final

David de Groot (St. Catharines Rowing Club – St. Catharines, ON)

Martin Barakso (Brentwood College School – Nanaimo, BC)

Taylor Perry (University of Victoria Rowing Club – Ancaster, ON)

Ryan Rosts (Ridley Graduate Boat Club – St. Catharines, ON)