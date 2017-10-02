London Rowers Help Canada Win Women’s Eight Silver

Sunday, October 1, 2017 – Sarasota, FL

Today, the Canadian Women’s Eight captured the silver medal at the 2017 Rowing World Championships. As the headliner of the event, it was a showdown that did not disappoint.

Romania took off with an aggressive start holding onto the lead through the finish line with the gold medal performance time of 6:06.40. Canada, with a slightly slower start, pulled up onto the line at 1000m mark, working brilliantly to overhaul the United States and New Zealand in the last 250m to capture the silver medal in 6:07.09.

“We are so proud,” said cox Kristin Kit. “We stuck to our race plan and this was an amazing race for us.”

“That extra rep race was a great opportunity to figure out what was going on in the boat and use it to power us forward in the Finals,” said Susanne Grainger of London Rowing Club.

“As our coach always says, you don’t always need to be the best crew, you just need to be the best crew on that day. We were fine tuning, and more fine tuning to make sure we had the best race and TODAY was that day,” said an emotional Christine Roper.

Canadian Coxswain Kristen Kit had such a pivotal role in getting the Canadian boat to that finish line in 2nd place. “Kit yelled, at the 1500m mark, if you want to win, you gotta go now,” said Bauder.

“Kristen is the heart of this boat. Her passion is unreal. She is the glue. We are so grateful to have her,” said Janssens.

Romania broke an 11-year winning streak by the United States. Canada grabbing silver by 0.18 of a second and New Zealand with the bronze.

Canada’s Carling Zeeman competed in the Women’s single A Finals today finishing 6th overall. Switzerland claimed the gold medal, silver for Great Britain and bronze for Austria.

Canadian Women’s Eight:

Kristin Bauder (Western Rowing Club – Langley, BC)

Susanne Grainger (London Rowing Club – London, ON)

Nicole Hare (Calgary Rowing Club – Calgary, AB)

Hillary Janssens (University of British Columbia Rowing Club, Cloverdale, BC)

Jennifer Martins (University of Western Ontario Boat Club – Toronto, ON)

Lisa Roman (Western Rowing Club – Langley, BC)

Christine Roper (Ottawa Rowing Club – Montego Bay, Jamaica)

Rebecca Zimmerman (University of Victoria Rowing Club – Victoria, BC)

Cox: Kristen Kit (University of British Columbia Rowing Club / St. Catharines Rowing Club – St. Catharines, ON)