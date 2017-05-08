Preview: FC London Men’s Soccer

FC London is back for their second season in League 1 Ontario. The forest city side looks forward to making an impact as big as last year whilst maintaining and refining the style of former coach Mario Despotovic. Once again, their identity is heavily based on the technical aspects of the game.

Head coach Domagoj Kosic wants his team to play attractive combination soccer with aggressive pressing: “What we demand from the players is not easy at all. We want to make them think all the time about the game and possible solutions for situations. Especially at the beginning of the season, we will need some time. But our players are smart enough and capable of understanding everything, that we demand from them. Once we get going, it will be very hard to stop us. Nobody will enjoy playing against us, but we will enjoy playing the beautiful game by ourselves during every second.”

Elvir Gigolaj – The 2016 MVP returns for another season in League 1 and is about to make a big impact again. Last year, he already showed his “killer instinct”, but the former NASL player, that also had a stint at Hertha BSC in Germany, can’t be reduced to goals, only. He can attract a whole back 4 on his own to create space for his team mates. Additionally, he can assist goals in spectacular ways. It’s not easy to dispossess Gigolaj. He’s always a thread for the opponent, because you never know, what he will do next.

Aaron Schneebeli – Wherever Aaron Schneebeli goes, people will directly recognize him. Not only because he’s able to control the rhythm of the game like few other players, but also because of his trade mark beard. The former player of FC Zürich academy in Switzerland has the fighting spirit of a warrior, but can hold the back line together like a true soccer doctor. Aaron was a member of the 2012 North American PDL Championship team Forest City London.

Sandro Rajkovic – There are few players in the league, who play as smooth as Sandro Rajkovic does. He supports every attack in a sometimes subtle, sometimes dominant way and is capable of finding creative solutions at any time. Even if 3 players press him, he will find a solution. Rajkovic was in Croatia for two stints, 2008 to 2011. He played for HNSK Moslavina in the Croatian second division and was a starter at the age 19 (at the time one of youngest starters in league). He even played in the quarter finals of the Croatian Cup against the famous Hajduk Split club. In 2010 he spent six months in Germany with Alemania Aachen U23s, whose first team was 2nd Bundesliga. Most recently, Rajkovic was in the AUS division of USports soccer, playing for Cape Breton University from 2011-2016. There he helped guide the team to finish second and third in the country at nationals, and was selected four times to the Conference First Team (AUS), three times national first team (CIS), a Cape Breton Mens Soccer MVP and the Male Athlete of the Year.

Michael Marcoccia –

Originally, captain Marcoccia wanted to retire. But his love for the game won, once again. Coaching several teams, including the FC London women, is not enough for the 30-year-old. He comes back to make an impact for his team. He combines his speed with an ever-growing game understanding and can exploit the slightest mistakes of a back line. Adding to that, Michael Marcoccia is a true leader. In 50-50 situations, he will make the difference for his team by pushing himself to the limit and by making his team mates better.

Anthony Sokalski – The impact of goalkeeper Anthony Sokalski on the team is not to be underestimated. His calm presence is of highest importance for the patient build-up from the back. He’s the man, who starts the attacks of FC London – sometimes even by pushing up all the way to the halfway line. He’s as comfortable with his short passing game as with precise chip balls under pressure. Adding to that, there’s no doubt about his shot saving abilities – 9 clean sheets last season speak for themselves.

Stephen Al-Sayed – The Scotsman returns from NCAA DII – Drury University for his second summer in London. With just 20 years of age, he already is an integral part of his team. One might describe Stephen Al-Sayed as positive maniac, on and off the pitch. Nobody sprints as much as Stephen Al-Sayed does. He never gives up and blocks every shot in the last second- Adding to that, he possesses unique versatily, making him a universal weapon for the team.

Tom Coxon – Next to Stephen Al-Sayed, there’s another import from Great Britain, who made lasting impact in the Canadian London. With 22 years of age, Englishman Tom Coxon already is a back to back USCAA National Champion with the University of Maine Fort Kent. Being a true bastion of calm, the defender can dominate every duel and drives opponents crazy through his passing and dribbling into space. As cool as you please.