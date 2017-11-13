Double Duty For FC London’s Marcoccia In 2018

Today, FC London Soccer Club announced Mike Marcoccia will act as head coach of both the men’s and women’s League1 Ontario squads in 2018.

From FC London Soccer Club:

In 2016, Marcoccia earned Coach of the Year honours and led the squad to a League1 Championship. In 2017 he coached FC London women to both League1 Cup and league championships. In 2017, he also led Fanshawe College to a back-to-back West Division championship, and OCAA bronze.

Marcoccia’s senior playing career started in 2004 while on scholarship at Spring Arbor University in Michigan before returning to London and playing for Western University. He then began a European playing tour with multiple clubs while playing Serie C and D in Italy, and then in the Championnat National (Frances 3rd Division).

Returning to Canada, Marcoccia played with London City, FC London, Marconi (two-time national champions) before moving full time into his coaching career. He has his CSA National B License, and has coached and served as Technical Director at all levels of soccer, from local youth academy to high school, and including Women’s Premier, all the way to the men’s Canadian Professional Soccer League.

“Mike knows how to win championships by building talented players into a cohesive winning team that plays an attacking style,” said FC London CEO Ian Campbell. “By adding Mike to the men’s program, we’ll now see a consistent form of play through the club by both the men’s and women’s program. This will create opportunities for young London players who have their sights set on playing at the highest level.”