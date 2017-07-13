League1 Ontario Announces Women’s Mid-Season All-Stars

In advance of the 2017 Women’s All-Star Match, League1 Ontario has announced the 2017 Women’s Mid-Season League1 Ontario All-Stars, comprised of a first-team eleven and a 13-player strong second team.

The team features the top players from all teams in the league, as nominated and then voted upon by a panel of all League1 head coaches and League1 staff.

“2017 has provided the best level of competition and the highest level of football that we’ve enjoyed over our four years of existence as a league,” said League1 Ontario Commissioner, Dino Rossi Jr.

“The selection of this mid-season list was made very, very difficult as a result of the quality of player that has gravitated to the league in 2017.”

The 2017 Women’s All-Star Match will take place on July 25 at the Ontario Soccer Centre (7:30 p.m.) versus the Canada Games Team Ontario side – a highly-talented U18 team loaded with players with international experience.

A maximum 22-player panel will be selected for this match from the 24 strong 2017 Women’s Mid-Season League1 Ontario All-Star list.