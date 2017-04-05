FC London’s Madily Michienzi At U-15 National EXCEL Camp

Story and Photo from Canada Soccer:

Canada Soccer continues to develop young talent within the women’s EXCEL program with a U-15 National EXCEL Camp in Burnaby from 3-9 April, 2017

“As part of our National EXCEL 14-17 Program, these U-15 camps focus on players that demonstrate long term future potential in our system, with the majority of these players coming from the EXCEL identification camps held in both the East and West regions,” said Bev Priestman, Canada Soccer’s National EXCEL Director. “This is a young maturing group and so it is exciting from a talent development perspective in key ages where you can influence and impact their long term development towards our Women’s EXCEL Positional Profiles.”

With major youth tournaments coming up next year, Canada Soccer’s EXCEL program is continuing to develop the skills needed as part of their journey towards the Women’s National Team and these international tournaments. Players born in 2003 and 2004 will be eligible to represent Canada in the upcoming 2018 CONCACAF Girl’s U-15 Championship, while those born in 2002 eligible for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Uruguay 2018.

“These camps allow us to ensure the base remains wider in these key maturation years and to cater for late developing players to ensure no long term talent is missed. Although there is the short term staging posts of both the CONCACAF U15 and U17 Championships as well as FIFA Tournaments, we know some of these young players have six or more years in our National and Regional EXCEL System which is exciting.

Led by Bev Priestman, Canada Soccer’s National EXCEL Director, this EXCEL camp will continue to ensure the Women’s EXCEL Development Program identify and develop Canada’s best talent on the path to the Women’s National Team.

National EXCEL U13-U15 Camp Attendees (Province | Name | Year of Birth | Club)

AB | Hannah Duguid | 2003 | Alberta South REX | Southwest United Soccer Club

AB | Allison Remington | 2002 | Alberta South REX | Southwest United Soccer Club

AB | Grace Stordy | 2002 | Alberta South REX | Calgary Foothills SC

BC | Joanna Verzosa-Dolezal | 2002 | Vancouver Whitecaps FC Girls Elite REX

BC | Omeha Sandhu | 2002 | Vancouver Whitecaps FC Girls Elite REX

BC | Daniela Ramirez | 2003 | Vancouver Whitecaps FC Girls Elite REX

BC | Syah Mangat | 2003 | Mountain United Football Club

MB | Taylor Sousa | 2002 | Manitoba REX | FC North West

ON | Claire Rea | 2004 | Ottawa St. Anthony Futuro

ON | Olivia Smith | 2004 | North Toronto Nitros

ON | Taliyah Walker | 2003 | Unionville Milliken Soccer Club

ON | Alexia Cajilig | 2002 | Durham United FA

ON | Miya Grant-Clavijo | 2003 | Unionville Milliken Soccer Club

ON | Madilyn Michienzi | 2003 | FC London

ON | Sierra Giorgio | 2003 | Vaughan Soccer Club

ON | Jade Rose | 2003 | Toronto International Youth FC

QC | Tamara Jean-Baptiste | 2003 | Quebec REX | Spatial St. Hubert U14 Girls AA

QC | Jasmine Anes Guerber | 2002 | Quebec REX | CSRDP|Lester B Pearson

QC | Chloé Renaud | 2003 | Quebec REX | Spatial St. Hubert Girls U-14 AA

QC | Marissa Horton | 2003 | Quebec REX | Lakeshore SC

QC | Roxanne Vilain | 2002 | Quebec REX | Pierrefonds Soccer Association

QC | Audrey Chelsie Francois | 2004 | Quebec REX | CS Monteuil U15 F AAA

FC London head coach Mike Marcoccia: “Another great showing for London soccer. As a goalkeeper, it’s an important component to any team and Maddy certainly has what it takes to keep the ball out of the back of the net.”

FC London CEO Ian Campbell: “We’re proud to be involved with the continued development of this young athlete. Maddy is an inspiration to everyone who meets her, and we wish her all the best in showing what she’s got at the National Team level.”