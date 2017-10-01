FC London Women Repeat As League1 Ontario Champs

With notes from FC London Soccer Club:

With a 2-0 win over North Mississauga Panthers, FC London women’s soccer club repeated as League1 Ontario champions last night at Cove Road Field. Scoring sensation Jade Kovacevic scored both London goals, while standout netminder Emily Gillet recorded the shutout.

Earlier this season, the women won the League1 Ontario Cup. The powerhouse program now has three women’s league championships under its belt, with wins earlier this year by both U21 Provincial and U21 Regional squads.

FC London is an Academy program focusing on development of male and female players from ages 8-17, at which time the club graduates players to their U21 and League1 teams.