FC London Weekend: Women Win, Men Lose

Saturday at Cove Road Field, FC London women easily handled Unionville Milliken SC, 7-1.

Superstar Jade Kovacevic scored four goals (4, 7, 27 and 37 minute marks in the first half, including three straight goals to begin the game).

London upped its first-place record to 13-2-3, good for 42 points, three ahead of North Mississauga SC and Vaughan Azzuri.

Next Game: Saturday, September 30 at North Mississauga 7 p.m.

Sunday, FC London men fell to the hometown Oakville Blue Devils, 2-1.

London’s only goal came from Matthew Albert at 1:14 in the second half. FC London falls to 10-5-5, good for 35 points and fourth place, six ahead of North Mississauga.

Next Game: Sunday, October 1 at Windsor TFC 4 p.m.