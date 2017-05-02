FC London Men Lose Opener

From League1 Ontario:

Toronto FC III laid down an early season marker on Matchday Three of L1O Kickoff 2017, rolling out the red carpet for League1 Ontario 2016 finalists FC London with a 6-0 thumping.

Ethan Bekford (32′, 35′, 65′) scored a hat-trick on the day, with Nicholas Osorio (40′, 62′) adding a brace. Daniel Da Silva (81′) came off the bench to add the final goal.

“We didn’t know much about their team, but we knew they were obviously a talented group as they got to the finals last year,” said TFC III head coach, Danny Dichio.

“We knew we had to set up defensively sound but it’s something we’ve been working on as a group for the last two or three months of preseason during which time we’ve been at two very good tournaments.”

TFC III were in defensive posture for large segments of the first half, but broke with incredible pace and intensity to put FC London’s defence immediately under pressure.

“We know we have some very good weapons in attack as well, so if we defend as well and stay compact and make it difficult to play through us, then we always have the threat to go on and get chances on their net as well, which we did very well today,” explained Dichio.

London had their chances as well in the early going, breaking and countering the TFC III counter-attacks and often finding themselves with numbers up in attack.

“What I take away from this game is the first thirty minutes, when we did what we wanted to do,” said London assistant coach, Eddie Schmidt.

“Our gameplan was executed sometimes almost perfectly. We got our chances in transition moments and we failed to play successfully in 4 v 2, 3 v 2 situations and today we also had problems in counter-pressing. So we were always on the back foot and against a team like TFC that has amazing players, very fast players, to do mistakes like that you will be punished.”

Speculation that TFC III would use the same 3-5-2 system that Greg Vanney employs were proven wrong, as the Junior Reds set out in a 4-4-2 diamond system that allowed the team maximum attacking thrust while breaking from a very compact defensive shape.

“I think this team is pretty flexible in playing different formations,” said Dichio.

“What’s good is we have no pressure from Greg to play in the same formation as the first team. Obviously TFC II is the closest team to the first team and they have a lot of rotation of players going up and down. With us we’re just trying to play systems that suit the team.”

“At this age, and this stage in their development, it is important for players to play many different systems so that it helps them when they hopefully reach the pro ranks.”

Dichio was obviously pleased with hat-trick hero Bekford, who picked up where he left off after leading TFC III in goals during the 2016 season.

“He’s a big physical striker that has an abundance of energy, sometimes too much,” he said.

“He had two or three good chances today before he put his first one away and he is a striker and likes scoring goals. If we can get him fit – I still don’t think he’s a hundred per cent fit because he had a bad injury in pre-season – than he’s going to be a handful and he’s going to score goals in this league like he did last year.”

“We’re happy to have him, and I’m delighted to be working with him, but it’s all part of the process.”

TFC III will next play Sigma FC on Sunday May 7 at Kia Training Ground, Toronto.

FC London will next play Sanjaxx Lions on Sunday May 7 at Monarch Park, Toronto.