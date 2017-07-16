FC London Earns Win, Tie Versus Durham

Saturday at Pickering, FC London women battled to a 0-0 tie with Durham United FA. London sits at 5-2-2, tied for third spot with Vaughan Azzuri with 17 points, six points behind leader Unionville Milliken SC.

FC London men beat Durham, 3-2, with goals from Sandro Rajkovic (8′), and Stephen Al-Sayed (22′). London sits fourth in the West Division at 5-2-4 and 19 points, 10 behind undefeated Sigma FC.

Next Games:

FC London women Sunday, July 30 at Woodbridge Strikers 3:45 p.m.

FC London men Friday, July 21 vs Aurora FC at Cove Road Field, German Canadian Club 8 p.m.