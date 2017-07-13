FC London Books Spot In Cup Finals

FC London and Woodbridge Strikers booked their spots in the 2017 Women’s L1 Cup Finals on August 6 following respective wins over Vaughan Azzurri and West Ottawa SC in last night’s semi-finals.

Woodbridge will be returnees to the L1 Cup Final, having lost to Vaughan Azzurri in 2016. FC London will be in their first L1 Cup Final, having also lost to Vaughan Azzurri in 2016.

FC London were good value for a 4-0 win over Vaughan in the 2017 semi-final, with former Canada youth internationals Jade Kovacevic (53′, 86′) and Ashley Campbell (76′, 90′) scoring a brace each.

FC London keeper Emily Gillet kept the clean sheet, her second in 2017 L1 Cup play and her fifth in a row including league and Cup.

“To go five games now without conceding a goal, especially against the quality of these teams, is incredible,” said FC London head coach, Mike Marcoccia.

“Our defence and goalkeeper have really been standouts for us.”

“I’m obviously happy with the result and the scoreline. I’m extremely happy that we didn’t concede a goal. In my opinion, Vaughan is one of the best teams in the league and extremely difficult to score against so when you play against them you don’t expect that you’re not going to concede. They have some amazing strikers.”

FC London’s road to the Cup final included a 4-1 home win over Aurora FC in the first round and a 2-0 away win over Durham United FA in the second round. Kovacevic scored a goal in each of the team’s first two matches as well, making her second in the current 2017 L1 Cup goalscoring charts. Vaughan’s Nicole Lyon is currently first in the scoring chart, having scored six goals in the Azzurri’s first two matches (4-0 over Sanjaxx, 4-1 over Darby).

“Woodbridge is such a good team and they are a team that could walk away with the Cup in a second if they play a good match and we don’t, so our preparation will have to be extremely good,” said Marcoccia.

“There are some qualities that Woodbridge has that other teams don’t, they can hurt you very easily. We will look forward to that game, but we know how difficult it can be.”

Woodbridge Strikers were forced into a late 3-2 comeback victory by a strong and well-organized West Ottawa side in their 2017 semi-final.

Although Ottawa were missing their leading striker Arielle Kabangu, who scored twice in their overwhelming 9-2 second round win over North Mississauga and is joint-second in the current league Golden Boot race, they did not lack for firepower in the semi when they needed it.

Woodbridge opened the scoring through Alyscha Mottershead (9′) but were put on the back foot following goals by Ottawa’s Melissa Harrison (48′) and Sarah Royer (69′).

Katalin Tolnai (88′) finally found the equalizer in front of the home supporters with scant few minutes left in the match, before Ashley LoFranco (90′ + 3′) sent the crowd into celebration with her extra time winner.

“It was a really up and down match, there were chances enough for both teams, and we were really fortunate to finish it off,” said Woodbridge head coach, Dave Porco.

“But I have said it before, when you have young kids are going to give it all and don’t understand the word stop, and a lot of those girls went to Nationals and they understand what it takes, this is what you get.”

Woodbridge’s ability to come back from a deficit has been a hallmark of their 2017 L1 Cup campaign. In their first match, entering at the second round against current league leaders Unionville Milliken SC, the Strikers went away to Bill Crothers Turf, Unionville and gave up two goals within the first twenty minutes.

However, a first half tally by Ukraine U18 forward Nicole Kozlova (39′) and a second half brace by Andrea Tyrell (55′, 63′) showed Woodbridge’s mettle and sent them through to the semi-final. With two comeback victories under their belt, and experience logged from their 2016 finals experience, Woodbridge will be gunning for a solid performance in the 2017 L1 Cup Finals versus FC London.

“We have played London, we know they are strong,” said Porco.

“We know that they have a great central forward and a great overall team.”

“Our key is to be healthy and make sure we have full availability of players.”