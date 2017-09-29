Vlasman, Zavitz Forging Friendship On And Off Pitch

by Jeffrey Reed, Editor, LondonOntarioSports.com

Perhaps the best thing about playing sports at an elite level is the opportunity to forge friendships for a lifetime. Ask any retired athlete what they miss the most, and they’re likely to answer, hanging out with their teammates.

The powerhouse Fanshawe Falcons women’s soccer team, currently the No. 9 ranked college team in Canada, includes two teammates who both took an unusual route before landing in London. Still, they share a common bond.

Falcons striker Chelsea Zavitz, 20, and goaltender Ali Vlasman, 23, are the 2016 and ’17 Jeffrey Reed Courage Award winners, respectively. The award, presented by LondonOntarioSports.com, recognizes a Southwestern Ontario athlete who displays courage on and off the playing field. Both Vlasman and Zavitz have produced in spades with their courage in athletics and in life outside of the spotlight.

Vlasman, named Fanshawe’s female athlete of the year for 2016-17, is a two-sport star in soccer and basketball. Overcoming a personal tragedy, poor grades and a learning disability, the Mount Elgin native is excelling in the classroom, on the hardcourt and on the pitch. This is only her second year as a soccer goalie, but during the Falcons’ 6-0 season this fall, she has five shoutouts and has allowed only one goal.

Last year, Vlasman led the Falcons to an undefeated league record of 9-0-1 and a consolation title at the OCAAs. During the indoor season, she helped Fanshawe capture OCAA Bronze.

Zavitz has also beaten enormous odds. Having suffered multiple concussions, including a severe concussion suffered during her Grade 11 year, the St. Thomas native is a second-year member of the first-place League1 Ontario FC London women’s soccer club. She transferred to Fanshawe this fall after a freshman year with the University of Windsor Lancers women’s soccer club.

This fall with the Falcons, Zavitz has scored five goals in five games.

“Chelsea is very good with the ball at her feet,” Vlasman said. “She’s creating a lot more opportunities for us. And she has the ability to score. She also has a very positive attitude, and I love having her on the team.”

“It is hard to believe Ali is only in her second year (as a goalie),” Zavtiz said, returning the compliment. “She’s very vocal. And even when she makes a mistake, she doesn’t let it bother her. She learns from her mistake, jokes about it, moves on and becomes a better player. Mentally, she is extremely strong.”

The Falcons’ coaching staff includes FC London women’s soccer coach Mike Marcoccia, and FC London’s Jade Kovacevic, again leading League1 Ontario in scoring with 34 goals over 18 games.

Zavitz said having such a strong, familiar coaching staff at Fanshawe has helped make her transition from Windsor to London an easy one.

“School life in general at Windsor wasn’t what I thought it would be. And I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do in the future. So I came back home to study Business at Fanshawe. And Fanshawe is a better fit for me,” Zavitz said.

“I wasn’t playing as much as I had hoped at Windsor. There was a lot of competition – I was a first-year player coming in against third- and fourth-years. But no regrets. Fanshawe treats its athletes very well, especially for a Canadian school, and a Canadian college.”

An all-around athlete, Zavitz pondered trying out for the Falcons women’s basketball squad, but said she’ll leave that double duty to Vlasman.

“Playing soccer for Fanshawe and FC London, attending classes and working is a lot for me, so playing basketball would be a bit much. Ali somehow manages to play two sports, and play well at both. I don’t know if I could do that,” she said.

Still, there’s plenty of time for Zavitz and Vlasman to strengthen a friendship that is already strong as an oak.