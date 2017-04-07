Vlasman, Marcaccio Falcons Athletes Of The Year

Fanshawe Athletics Announces 2016-17 Athletics Banquet Award Winners

Vlasman and Marcaccio Named Fanshawe Athletes of the Year

(London, Ontario) – Fanshawe Athletics announced today that Ali Vlasman (Women’s Basketball / Women’s Outdoor and Indoor Soccer) has been named Fanshawe’s Female Athlete of the Year and that Seth Marcaccio (Men’s Cross Country) has been named Fanshawe’s Male Athlete of the Year. The announcement was made as part of the 50th Annual Fanshawe Athletics Awards Ceremony held in the Oasis Student Centre at Fanshawe College. The 2016-17 season saw the Falcons bring home a combined 17 Medals, tying the Fanshawe record from last year for the most Provincial and National medals by in one season. However, this season the Falcons captured three National Championships, the most in a single year for Fanshawe.

Female Athlete of the Year: Ali Vlasman – Ali played and was a starter in not one but two extremely vigorous sports with major time commitments for Fanshawe this season. In her fourth season with the Women’s Basketball team, Ali helped the Falcons capture the OCAA Bronze Medal, being named not only an OCAA Championship All-Star but also the Player of the Game on two separate occasions at the Provincial Tournament. With the ability to play both the forward and guard positions, Ali was a nightmare for opponents to matchup with, averaging 13.4 points per game, 8.6 rebounds per game and 3.8 assists per game during league play. In her first season with the Fanshawe Women’s Soccer Program, Ali stepped up on a team with no goalkeeper and thrived in the starting role. In the outdoor season, the Falcons had an undefeated league record of 9-0-1 and won the Consolation Title at the Provincial Championship. During the indoor season, the Falcons captured the OCAA Bronze Medal, with Vlasman only letting in two goals in the entire tournament.

On Thursday, Vlasman was also honoured with the 2nd Annual Jeffrey Reed Courage Award, presented by LondonOntarioSports.com. Read the release here.

Male Athlete of the Year: Seth Marcaccio – Seth demonstrated true leadership this season through his hard work, performance and dedication to his team. Seth went above and beyond this year, not only finishing at the top of the podium on a number of occasions but breaking records along the way. At the OCAA Provincial Championship, Seth helped the Falcons win a Men’s Team Gold, finishing in first individually with a time of 26 minutes and 55 seconds, a full 37 seconds ahead of the next runner. Then at the CCAA National Championship, Seth continued his dominance, this time becoming Fanshawe College’s first ever CCAA Men’s Individual Champion. Marcaccio completed the race in a course record of 25 minutes and 39 seconds and a full 20 seconds ahead of the second place finisher. He was named a CCAA All-Canadian and a CCAA Academic All-Canadian.

The following is a complete list of award winners:

Female Athlete of the Year – Ali Vlasman

Male Athlete of the Year – Seth Marcaccio

Les Zoltai Award – Chris Parker

Jim Matchett Memorial Scholarship – Laura Vere, Janelle Shapton and Rachel Dotzert

Mike Lindsay Leadership Award – Cara Kelly

World Transplant Games Legacy Badminton Award – Thao Le

The John (RJ) Beaumont Falcons Athlete Spirit Award – Anique Daley

CCAA Academic All-Canadians:

Seth Marcaccio – Cross Country

Ryan Foott – Cross Country

Morgan Hendricks – Cross Country

Laura Vere – Women’s Basketball

Natalie Warren – Women’s Basketball

David Gundrum – Men’s Volleyball

Daniella Strano – Women’s Soccer

Kaitlyn Poirier – Women’s Curling

Isabelle Allan – Women’s Curling

Cross Country Running:

Female Most Valuable Runner – Morgan Hendriks

Female Rookie of the Year – Stacey Andrews

Male Most Valuable Runner – Seth Marcaccio

Male Rookie of the Year – Justin Attfield

Golf:

Female Most Valuable Player – Kaylee White

Male Most Valuable Player – Ryan Ousterhout

Male Rookie of the Year – Jake Johnson

Badminton:

Female Most Valuable Player – Trina Ngu

Female Rookie of the Year – Helen Ngu

Male Most Valuable Player – Sanhostar Dang

Male Rookie of the Year – Allan Pao

Women’s Soccer:

Most Valuable Player – Jade Kovacevic

Rookie of the Year – Amber Hodgins

Men’s Soccer:

Most Valuable Player – Brandon Mendes

Rookie of the Year – Matt Catalano

Women’s Softball:

Most Valuable Player – Jacey Lochert

Rookie of the Year – Mackenzie Kelly

Men’s Baseball:

Most Valuable Player – Carlos Arteaga

Rookie of the Year – Zev Weisdorf

Women’s Volleyball:

Most Valuable Player – Meghan Morelli

Rookie of the Year – Lindsay Wilcox

Men’s Volleyball:

Most Valuable Player – James Jackson

Rookie of the Year – Jacob Scobie

Women’s Basketball:

Most Valuable Player – Ali Vlasman

Rookie of the Year – Claire Dechet

Men’s Basketball:

Most Valuable Player – Chris Parker

Rookie of the Year – D’andre Austin

Women’s Indoor Soccer:

Most Valuable Player – Daniella Strano

Rookie of the Year – Selena Roberts

Men’s Indoor Soccer:

Most Valuable Player – Enock Barimah

Rookie of the Year – Tomas Alvarez

Curling:

Female Most Valuable Player – Sara Westman

Female Rookie of the Year – Isabelle Allan

Male Most Valuable Player – Charlie Richard

Male Rookie of the Year – Eric Jones