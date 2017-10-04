Mental Coach Fitzsimmons Part Of Falcons Family

by Jeffrey Reed, Editor, LondonOntarioSports.com

Charles Fitzsimmons has been a student at Western University since 2006. However, don’t sell him short in the cerebral department. He is, in fact, a well-respected mental coach assembling an impressive list of clients including the Mustangs and the Fanshawe Falcons.

In fact, Fitzsimmons, 30, is so busy counselling and advising athletes via his business, Eclipse Performance, that he has put on hold the completion of his latest degree – a doctorate in sports psychology.

The Toronto-born head doc knows a thing or two about competing in athletics. A product of The Thornhill Golf and Country Club which he still calls home, Fitzsimmons captains the Mustangs golf team which this year won OUA Silver and finished fifth at the Canadian University/College Championship.

His 2017 season has been an impressive one, with wins at the Early Bird Tournament at St. Thomas Golf and Country Club, the Willie Park Jr. Memorial Tournament at Toronto’s Weston Golf and Country Club, and the Glencairn Golf Club Invitational in Milton.

Fitzsimmons also finished second at the Ontario Mid-Amateur Championship at Deerhurst Resort Highlands in Huntsville, finished T5 at the Canadian Mid-Amateur Championship at The Wascana Country Club in Regina, Saskatchewan, and missed qualifying by one shot for the U.S. Mid-Amateur.

“Every sport is unique in its challenges, and in how sports psychology can help athletes perform better,” Fitzsimmons said, “but obviously there’s a soft spot in my heart for the challenges unique to golf.”

Fanshawe was the first OCAA school to bring on board a mental coach, thanks to the school’s athletic director Nathan McFadden. He spent six years as the American Hockey League’s manager of operations, and four years as manager of hockey and team operations with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies. An all-around athlete, McFadden was also sports information officer for two years at his alma mater University of New Brunswick, and a scout with the AHL’s St. John’s IceCaps, and Manitoba Moose.

“Nathan has brought professionalism and a focus on performance and success in athletics, and that culture has spread throughout the teams,” Fitzsimmons said. “There’s an intensity to want to perform, to win and to be great.

“In fact, it’s a culture of not only performing and winning, but also of taking care of athletes and making sure they are successful in all there is of life,” Fitzsimmons added. “They’re supporting each other like one big family of Falcons.”

There’s proof in the numbers at Fanshawe, where the 2016-17 Falcons brought home a combined 17 medals from provincial and national championships, tying the Fanshawe record from the previous year.

You can’t shortchange the number of Ontario College Athletic Association (OCAA) All-Academic athletes at Fanshawe last year – 27 full-time varsity athletes finished with a GPA of 3.9 or higher. Fanshawe also had nine athletes who made the Canadian College Athletic Association (CCAA) Academic All-Canadian list, the most of any Ontario college.

There are other success stories, too, like that belonging to Ali Vlasman, Fanshawe’s female athlete of the year who battled learning disabilities but who now excels in the classroom, and has become a leader and a star with the Falcons’ women’s soccer and basketball squads.

“It has certainly been an eye opener working with Fanshawe where there is such support from administration for what I bring to the table,” Fitzsimmons said. “Once we start to create a relationship between me and the team, then they start to think of me as another coach, rather than an external person. And that is the challenge – to create the relationships.”

McFadden said when he joined the Falcons staff in 2012, “Our student athletes weren’t mentally tough … (but) unequivocally, across the board, that is no longer the case now.”

The medals prove it. More importantly, the Falcons are family.

-30-