Londoner Angou Joins Falcons Women’s Basketball

Fanshawe Women’s Basketball Strengthens Roster with Addition of Angou

(London, Ontario) – The Fanshawe Women’s Basketball team is proud to announce the addition of standout guard Chuot Angou. The London native has both the talent and experience to immediately impact the Falcons program.

Angou previously attended the University of Windsor, where she played two years for their elite Women’s Basketball program. Angou is a combo guard, who has the ability to be a scorer and a point guard for the Falcons. She comes to Head Coach Bill Carriere ready to fill the holes that were left by his graduates.

“Chuot will be an immediate impact for our team,” said Carriere. “She comes from a strong basketball program and knows what it takes to compete at the highest level. Chout is extremely talented offensively and gets after it defensively. We feel that she will be able to step into the roles left by our three key graduated players right away.”

“I am beyond excited to have the opportunity to continue to play the sport I love with a program that has proven to be successful throughout the years,” stated Angou. “I am eager about joining a talented group of girls and coaching staff, and I’m ready to see what we can do as a team!”

The Fanshawe Women’s Basketball team has won OCAA Bronze the past two seasons and begin their 2017-18 campaign on Friday, October 20. The Falcons will tip off at 6 p.m. against Conestoga, who are new to OCAA basketball this season. Admission is $5 (cash only) or free to children under 6 or Fanshawe Students with valid student I.D.