Hanna, Kadlecik Falcons Athletes Of October

Hanna Named SupplementSource.ca Female Student-Athlete of the Month

(London, Ontario) – Fanshawe Athletics announced today, that Women’s Cross Country student-athlete Janelle Hanna (Peterborough, ON) has been named the SupplementSource.ca Fanshawe Female Student-Athlete of the Month for October.

At the OCAA Provincial Championship hosted by Fanshawe Athletics on October 28, Hanna won two gold medals in both the individual and team events. In the 6km race, she finished in first place individually with a time of 22:11. Hanna and her teammates won the Women’s Team Championship as well, finishing well ahead of three-time defending champion Humber. She was named to the Women’s All-Ontario First Team and was the OCAA Women’s Cross Country Athlete of the Week last week. In addition, Hanna also finished first place in the Centennial Invitational on October 14. She will look to continue her dominance on November 11 at the CCAA National Championship in Sainte-Thérèse, Quebec hosted by Collège Lionel-Groulx. Hanna is a third year student-athlete in the Medical Radiation Technology program.

For her accomplishments, Hanna will receive a SupplementSource.ca health and wellness package.

Kadlecik Named SupplementSource.ca Male Student-Athlete of the Month

(London, Ontario) – Fanshawe Athletics announced today, that Men’s Cross Country student-athlete Jordan Kadlecik (Grand Bend, ON) has been named the SupplementSource.ca Fanshawe Male Student-Athlete of the Month for October.

Kadlecik led the Falcons Men’s Cross Country team to double gold at the OCAA Provincial Championship hosted by Fanshawe Athletics on October 28. In the 8km race, he finished in first place individually with a time of 26:37, almost three seconds ahead of the runner-up. Kadlecik and his teammates also won the Men’s Team gold medal. He was named to the Men’s All-Ontario First Team and the OCAA Men’s Cross Country Athlete of the Week last week. Kadlecik will look to continue his success at the CCAA National Championship in Sainte-Thérèse, Quebec hosted by Collège Lionel-Groulx on November 11. He is a fourth year student-athlete in the Business Accounting program.

For his accomplishments, Kadlecik will receive a SupplementSource.ca health and wellness package.