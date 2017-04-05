Fanshawe Leads Ontario With Nine CCAA Academic All-Canadians

Fanshawe Athletics Leads Ontario with the Most CCAA Academic All-Canadians

Nine Falcon Student-Athletes Win Prestigious CCAA Award

(London, Ontario) – The Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) announced today, the 2016-17 CCAA Academic All-Canadian award recipients and Fanshawe College had an impressive nine student-athletes receiving the honour. Fanshawe tied for the most recipients of the award in Ontario and finished tied for the third most recipients in the entire CCAA. The CCAA Academic All-Canadian award is the CCAA’s most prestigious student-athlete honour. Honourees must attain academic honours at their institution in addition to having a high level of athletic achievement.

Fanshawe’s recipients include:

Seth Marcaccio – Men’s Cross Country

Ryan Foott – Men’s Cross Country

Morgan Hendriks – Women’s Cross Country

Daniella Strano – Women’s Soccer

Natalie Warren – Women’s Basketball

Laura Vere – Women’s Basketball

Kaitlyn Poirier – Women’s Curling

Isabelle Allan – Women’s Curling

David Gundrum – Men’s Volleyball