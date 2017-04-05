Fanshawe Leads Ontario With Nine CCAA Academic All-Canadians
(London, Ontario) – The Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) announced today, the 2016-17 CCAA Academic All-Canadian award recipients and Fanshawe College had an impressive nine student-athletes receiving the honour. Fanshawe tied for the most recipients of the award in Ontario and finished tied for the third most recipients in the entire CCAA. The CCAA Academic All-Canadian award is the CCAA’s most prestigious student-athlete honour. Honourees must attain academic honours at their institution in addition to having a high level of athletic achievement.
Fanshawe’s recipients include:
Seth Marcaccio – Men’s Cross Country
Ryan Foott – Men’s Cross Country
Morgan Hendriks – Women’s Cross Country
Daniella Strano – Women’s Soccer
Natalie Warren – Women’s Basketball
Laura Vere – Women’s Basketball
Kaitlyn Poirier – Women’s Curling
Isabelle Allan – Women’s Curling
David Gundrum – Men’s Volleyball
