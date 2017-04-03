Fanshawe Curlers Westman, Richard Athletes Of The Month





Westman Named lululemon Fanshawe Female Student-Athlete of the Month

(London, Ontario) – Fanshawe Athletics announced today, that Women’s Curling student-athlete Sara Westman (St. Thomas, ON) has been named the lululemon Fanshawe Female Student-Athlete of the Month for March.

Westman, the Falcons’ skip, led the Fanshawe Women’s Curling team to a CCAA Bronze Medal with an 8-7 victory over NAIT on March 25. The Women’s team went 6-1 in round robin play before dropping a tough semi-final game to Red Deer by a score of 7-5. Westman was named a CCAA All-Star for her performance. The Championship was hosted by Augustana University in Camrose, AB.

For her accomplishments, Westman will receive an exclusive shopping experience catered to the student-athlete courtesy of lululemon Masonville.





Richard Named lululemon Fanshawe Male Student-Athlete of the Month

(London, Ontario) – Fanshawe Athletics announced today, that Men’s Curling student-athlete Charlie Richard (Woodstock, ON) has been named the lululemon Fanshawe Male Student-Athlete of the Month for March.

The Fanshawe skip led the Falcons Men’s Curling team to Fanshawe’s third CCAA Men’s Curling National Championship in school history. On March 25, Richard and the Falcons defeated the Mohawk Mountaineers by a score of 7-4 to win the National gold medal. After going 5-2 in round robin play, Fanshawe came out strong in the semi-final with a 13-5 win over the Humber Hawks in eight ends. The Championship was hosted by Augustana University in Camrose, AB.

For his accomplishments, Richard will receive an exclusive shopping experience catered to the student-athlete courtesy of lululemon Masonville.