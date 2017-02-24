Falcons Women’s Volleyball Members Awarded

Fanshawe Women’s Volleyball Award Recipients Named at OCAA Championship Banquet

(London, Ontario) – Two members of the Fanshawe Falcons Women’s Volleyball team were honoured this morning for their accomplishments this season as the OCAA handed out their 2016-17 league awards at the Women’s Volleyball Championship Banquet in Windsor.

Darian Gropp – OCAA West Division First Team All-Star: In her fourth season as a Falcon, Gropp (Kitchener, ON), the team captain, has led Fanshawe once again to a Provincial Championship tournament. As the team’s setter, Gropp did a fantastic job distributing the ball to her teammates. This season, she has even been called upon to become an outside hitter at times and will do whatever it takes to make her team the best they can be.

Lindsay Wilcox – OCAA All-Rookie Team: In her first season with Fanshawe, Wilcox (Waterdown, ON) joined the Falcons and made an immediate impact. Jumping right into a starting role, Wilcox brought hard work and determination to the team from day one. On the season, she accumulated 112 kills, 14 service aces and 4 blocks and averaged 2.2 points per set, the second most on the Falcons. She also finished with 135 digs, second on Fanshawe only to the libero.

The Falcons first game at the OCAA Provincial Championship takes place today at 1:30 p.m. in the opening game of the tournament versus the #12 CCAA ranked Durham Lords (18-0).