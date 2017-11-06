Falcons Women’s Volleyball Fall To Hawks

(London, Ontario) – On Sunday afternoon, the #9 CCAA ranked Fanshawe Women’s Volleyball team (3-1) fell to the #5 ranked Humber Hawks (3-0) by scores of 25-8, 25-21 and 25-17.

In the first set, the Hawks came out strong and took an early 14-5 lead to force the Falcons to call a timeout. Fanshawe responded with a tip from rookie Ainsley Acton (Lucan, ON), unfortunately Humber would continue to overpower the Falcons as the Hawks went on to win the first set 25-8.

Fanshawe started the second set with back-to-back points from Meghan Morelli (London, ON). Humber answered with a couple of kills of their own to retake the lead. The teams traded points as the score was 14-10 in favour of the Hawks midway through the set. The Falcons would stay within reach with a huge kill by Acton that excited the home crowd. A well-placed shot by Shannon Morelli (London, ON) would bring the Falcons within three points of the Hawks. Unfortunately for Fanshawe, a number of service errors prevented them from catching up and Humber went on to win the set 25-21.

Fanshawe took the lead in the third set 4-3, but it would be short lived as the Hawks relentless attack continued. A pair of nice blocks by fifth-year Darian Gropp (Kitchener, ON) got the Falcons going, but it wasn’t enough as the Hawks went on to win the third and final set 25-17.

Fanshawe’s Top Performer:

Meghan Morelli – 14 kills

Humber’s Top Performer:

Jasmine Lougheed – 9 kills, 1 block

Fanshawe returns to action on Saturday, November 11, when they host the Sheridan Bruins (2-0) at 4 p.m.