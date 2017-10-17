Falcons Women’s Soccer Squad Suffers First Loss Since 2015

Game Recap – Women’s Soccer – Oct. 17/17

St. Clair Saints vs. Fanshawe Falcons

(London, Ontario) – On Tuesday afternoon, the #11 nationally ranked Fanshawe Women’s Soccer team (7-1-2) suffered their first loss since 2015, dropping a 1-0 decision to the St. Clair Saints (7-2-1).

In the opening 45 minutes, St. Clair got on the board first when they scored on a rebound in the 13th minute. The Falcons struggled to get going, as the shot attempts were 9-1 in the first half in favour of the Saints. Fanshawe goalkeeper Ali Vlasman (Mount Elgin, ON) had seven saves.

The Falcons came out strong in the second half and controlled the majority of the possession. In the 65th minutes the home team had numerous chances in front of the Saints net off of a corner kick, however were unable to capitalize. Despite outshooting St. Clair 16-5 in the second half, the Falcons could not find the back of the net and would go on to suffer their first loss of the season and see their 21 game regular season unbeaten streak come to an end.

Fanshawe will be back in action when they travel to Sudbury for the OCAA Championship. The Falcons will face a to be determined opponent on Thursday, October 26 in an OCAA Quarter-Final match.