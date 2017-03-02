Falcons Women’s Basketball Receives OCAA Accolades

Fanshawe Women’s Basketball Award Recipients Named at OCAA Championship Banquet

(London, Ontario) – Two members of the Fanshawe Falcons Women’s Basketball team were honoured this morning for their accomplishments this season as the OCAA handed out their 2016-17 league awards at the Women’s Basketball Championship Banquet at Seneca College.

Laura Vere – OCAA West Division Second Team All-Star: In her fourth season as a Falcon, Vere (Stratford, ON), has led Fanshawe once again to a Provincial Championship tournament. As the captain and quarterback of the team, Vere leads by example and averages the most assists (5.5), steals (2.7) and minutes (28.6) per game. She is the modern day leader for most career assists in Fanshawe Women’s Basketball and this season, is third in assists per game in the entire CCAA.

Natalie Warren – OCAA West Division Second Team All-Star: Now in her third season with Fanshawe, Warren (London, ON) has become one of the leaders of the Falcons. This season, she has played in every game for Fanshawe and is second in both points per game (12.1) and rebounds per game (7.2).

The Falcons first game at the OCAA Provincial Championship takes place today at 3pm versus the Algonquin Thunder (11-7).