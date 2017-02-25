Falcons Women’s Basketball Off To OCAAs

Game Recap – Women’s Basketball – Feb. 25/17

OCAA Crossover Playoff Game

Georgian Grizzlies vs. Fanshawe Falcons

(London, Ontario) – On Saturday afternoon in an OCAA playoff crossover game, the Fanshawe Women’s Basketball team (13-6) defeated the Georgian Grizzlies (5-13) by a final score of 62-45. With the win, the Falcons have earned a spot in the OCAA Provincial Championship March 2-4, hosted by Seneca College.

The Falcons were on the board first on a midrange jumper by Ali Vlasman. Fanshawe’s defense forced Georgian into a number of bad shots early and held the Grizzlies scoreless until the 3:20 mark left in the first quarter. Fanshawe would start the game on a 13-0 run and lead 13-5 after the first quarter. Mikhalia Wright scored nine in the quarter. Fanshawe extended the lead to as many as 18 in the second, taking the ball to the basket and knocking down a number of free throws. The Falcons grabbed 10 offensive rebounds in the quarter and led the Grizzlies 28-12 at the break.

In the third, the Grizzlies picked up their offense, scoring more in the quarter than they did in the first half of the game. A run by Georgian had them within 15 but back-to-back buckets by Natalie Warren had the Falcons back in control. Fanshawe led by 22 heading into the final quarter. The Falcons started the fourth on an 8-0 run and put the game out of reach. 10 different Falcons scored as Fanshawe would go on to win the game by a final score of 62-45.

Fanshawe’s Top Performers:

Mikhalia Wright – 18 points, 7 rebounds

Ali Vlasman – 14 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists

Georgians’s Top Performers:

Leah Bracken – 17 points, 7 rebounds

Hannah Pearsall – 13 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists