Falcons Win Thriller, Off To OCAA Men’s B-Ball Finals

(London, Ontario) – On Saturday afternoon in an OCAA playoff crossover game, the Fanshawe Men’s Basketball team (10-7) won a thriller versus the Durham Lords (10-11) by a final score of 68-65. With the win, the Falcons have earned a spot in the OCAA Provincial Championship March 2-4, hosted by Centennial College.

In the first, Fanshawe sent the ball inside the paint with Lex Van Iperen scoring at the rim on a number of occasions. Halfway through the first quarter, the Falcons led 9-8. Fanshawe’s defense held the Lords scoreless for a four minute stretch, as the Falcons led 15-12 after the first quarter. In the second, after the Falcons went up by five, Durham used a 6-0 run to take their first lead of the game. The lead went back and forth between the teams but at the half, Fanshawe held a one point lead 32-31. Van Iperen led all players at the break with 14 points and 9 rebounds.

The Lords took the lead early in the third on a three pointer from the corner by Devante Nunes. With three minutes left in the quarter, Fanshawe’s Alfred Johnston knocked down a three pointer of his own to tie the game 43-43. A thunderous dunk by DeAndre Austin pushed the Falcons lead to four as Fanshawe went into the final quarter leading 49-45. With five minutes left, the game was once again tied.

The game remained close and with one minute left to play, Fanshawe was up by just two, 63-61. Durham’s Funsho Dimeji tied the game on a midrange jumper but Fanshawe’s Chris Parker came right back and scored for the Falcons with just 36 seconds left. Dimeji knocked down two clutch free throws for Durham to tie the game at 65 with just 15 seconds left. Parker then came down and hit a fade away three pointer with just 0.3 seconds left on the clock, giving the Falcons the lead again. Durham would get at shot off at the buzzer but Fanshawe would go on and win the game 68-65.

Fanshawe’s Top Performers:

Lex Van Iperen – 22 points, 14 rebounds

Chris Parker – 16 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds

Durham’s Top Performers:

Devante Nunes – 16 points, 9 rebounds

Funsho Dimeji – 17 points, 4 rebounds