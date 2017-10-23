Falcons Win OCAA Baseball, Off To Nationals Thursday

Fanshawe Baseball Captures OCAA Bronze Medal

(London, Ontario) – On Saturday afternoon at the OCAA Baseball Provincial Championship in Windsor, the Fanshawe Falcons captured the OCAA bronze medal, falling to Humber by a score of 7-6.

Fanshawe fell to the hosts from St. Clair in a close quarterfinal game on Friday 6-5, scoring 3 runs in their last at bat but stranding the tying run at third base. The Falcons then rebounded with a dominating 8-1 win over Durham to advance to the semi-final against the Humber Hawks. Tyler Wood (Niagara Falls, ON) tossed a complete game for the victory and was named the player of the game. In the semi, the Falcons started strong and had an early 6-1 lead. Unfortunately, the Hawks chipped away and ended up coming back to win the game 7-6, resulting in an OCAA bronze medal for the Falcons. Since Fanshawe’s Baseball inception, the Falcons have won an OCAA medal in each year of the program. Fanshawe’s Zev Weisdorf (London, ON) was named player of the game for the bronze medal game and Carlos Arteaga (London, ON) was named a Tournament All-Star.

Up next, Fanshawe will head to the 2017 Baseball National Championship hosted by Durham College in Oshawa from October 26-28. The reigning National Champion Falcons will open up their tournament versus St. Clair at noon on Thursday, October 26.

Fanshawe’s Top Performers:

Vs. St. Clair: Carlos Arteaga – 2 for 4, 2 runs

Vs. Durham: Tyler Wood – 7 innings pitched, 4 strikeouts

Vs. Humber: Zev Weisdorf – 2 for 3, 1 run, 1 walk