Falcons Volleyball, Basketball Season Passes Now Available

(London, Ontario) – Fanshawe Athletics announced today that Volleyball and Basketball season passes are now available for purchase for the upcoming 2017-18 season.

Season’s passes are $35 each, for either basketball or volleyball, and are available at the Fanshawe Biz Booth and at Fanshawe Falcons home games.

General admission tickets for the Women’s and Men’s Volleyball and Basketball games are $5 per person, with free admission for kids under six and Fanshawe students with their valid Fanshawe student ID. Tickets purchased at the gate are cash only and will be available at the entrance of the Glenn Johnston Athletics Centre on Falcons game days, one hour prior to game time.

Fanshawe Athletics is also introducing the Jr. Falcons season pass, which for $30, gets children ages 6-12 admission to all basketball and volleyball games, along with a Jr. Falcons t-shirt and a Jr. Falcons water bottle.