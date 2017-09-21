Falcons Tame Lions 1-0

Game Recap – Men’s Soccer – Sept. 20/17

Lambton Lions vs. Fanshawe Falcons

(London, Ontario) – On Wednesday evening, the Fanshawe Men’s Soccer team (3-0-1) defeated the Lambton Lions (0-3) by a final score of 1-0. The Falcons are ranked #7 in the CCAA National Rankings.

The first half was a defensive battle, with the total shots on goal being only 2-0 in favour of the Falcons. Fanshawe controlled the majority of the possession, with midfielders Thomas Sackor (Kitchener, ON) and Tomas Alvarez (London, ON) both creating chances for the Falcons. Unfortunately, the Lambton defenders were able to block a couple of Fanshawe’s dangerous shot attempts and keep the match scoreless after the first 45 minutes.

The Falcons continued to pressure the Lions in the second half and got their best chance of the game when Mike Sneddon (Mount Brydges, ON) got his head on a corner kick that was saved by the Lambton goalkeeper. Shortly after, Fanshawe scored on another corner by Bai-Essa Coker (Bakans, Gambia) in the 74th minute to give the home team the 1-0 lead. Despite Lambton’s best efforts, the Falcons would go on to win the match.

Fanshawe returns to the field on Saturday, September 23 when they take on the Redeemer Royals (1-1-1) at home at 2 p.m. The last time the teams met, the Falcons tied the Royals 2-2. This Saturday’s game will also be Fanshawe’s annual Falcons Fest, with free hot dogs and soft drinks for fans while supplies last.