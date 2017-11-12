Falcons Sweep Saturday Volleyball

Game Recap – Women’s Volleyball – Nov. 11/17

Sheridan Bruins vs. Fanshawe Falcons

(London, Ontario) – On Saturday evening, the #12 CCAA ranked Fanshawe Women’s Volleyball team (4-1) defeated the Sheridan Bruins (2-2) three sets to one.

In the first set, the Falcons found themselves down early. Fanshawe’s Shannon Morelli (London, ON) sparked the crowd with a huge block for a Falcons point. Meghan Morelli (London, ON) followed that with a left side kill. The Falcons stepped up their game in the second half of the set and came back within one, however would lose 25-23.

Fanshawe took the early lead in the second set, going up 5-3 with an ace by Mattea Deleary (Ridgetown, ON). The Falcons played strong defense with a block by Ainsley Acton (Lucan, ON) and would take the 19-13 lead. After a long rally between the two teams, Shannon Morelli had a strong right side kill to get the point. Fanshawe would go on to win the set 25-16.

The Falcons had back-to-back kills from Meghan and Shannon Morelli to start the third set. A well-placed serve by Meghan Morelli gave the Falcons a 9-4 lead. Fanshawe continued their persistent attack with massive kills by Deleary and Tarea Heshka (Erin, ON). A great tip by Meghan Morelli would extend Fanshawe’s lead to 20-14. Acton made it set point for the Falcons with a kill that got the crowd on their feet and Fanshawe finished the set with a 25-20 win.

Fanshawe had all the momentum to start the fourth set and took a 9-5 lead. Fifth-year setter Darian Gropp (Kitchener, ON) got the Falcons going with a service ace. Fanshawe would continue to roll offensively and take the match on a 25-18 fourth set win.

Fanshawe’s Top Performers:

Meghan Morelli – 18 kills, 2 blocks, 1 ace

Shannon Morelli – 17 kills, 2 blocks, 1 ace

Sheridan’s Top Performer:

Taylor Ley – 11 kills, 2 aces, 1 block

Fanshawe returns to action on Saturday, November 18, when they play the Redeemer Royals (1-3) in Ancaster.

Game Recap – Men’s Volleyball – Nov. 11/17

Sheridan Bruins vs. Fanshawe Falcons

(London, Ontario) – The #7 nationally ranked Fanshawe Men’s Volleyball team (5-0) defeated the Sheridan Bruins (2-2) on Saturday evening in three straight sets.

Fanshawe and Sheridan traded points to start the first set. The Falcons had service aces by both David Gundrum (Port Elgin, ON) and Cole Jordan (London, ON) to take a one point advantage. The Bruins would stay within reach and then take the lead 21-20. Fanshawe regrouped and Mike Liscumb (Ilderton, ON) gave the home team a 23-22 lead on a kill from the middle. Will Otten (Delaware, ON) ended the first set on a well-placed tip to give the Falcons a 25-23 win.

The second set continued to be back and forth between the two teams. Jacob Scobie (Hamilton, ON) had a huge kill to give the Falcons a slim 9-7 lead. However, strong hits from the Bruins tied the game at 13. Sheridan would take an 18-17 lead, but Fanshawe would regroup and get two quick points. Sam Otten (Delaware, ON) had back-to-back kills for the Falcons. A Will Otten block excited the crowd as Fanshawe pulled away and won the second set 25-20.

Jordan opened the third set with a kill from the back row, followed by four straight points from the Otten brothers. Fanshawe would use that momentum and never look back. The Falcons won the third set 25-18 and took the match 3-0.

Fanshawe’s Top Performers:

Cole Jordan – 19 kills, 2 aces

Sam Otten – 15 kills, 1 block

Sheridan’s Top Performer:

Michael Kong – 10 kills

Fanshawe will look to stretch their winning streak to six when they go on the road versus Redeemer (3-1) on Saturday, November 18.