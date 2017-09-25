Falcons Split Sunday Softball Doubleheader

Game Recap – Women’s Softball – Sept. 24/17

Seneca Sting vs. Fanshawe Falcons

(London, Ontario) – The Fanshawe Women’s Softball team (4-8) hosted the Seneca Sting (3-9) on a scorching Sunday afternoon. The Falcons split the doubleheader with the Sting, winning the first game by a score of 6-4 and falling in the second game 7-1.

In the first game of the doubleheader, Seneca scored in the second inning with a 2-run double. Fanshawe’s MacKenzie Kelly (Oil Springs, ON) started the bottom of the second with a single, followed by a stolen base. Kelly advanced to third on a Kim McCaul (Whitby, ON) single and would eventually score to put the Falcons on the board. MacKayleigh Timmington (Wyoming, ON) then had an RBI single to score McCaul to tie the game at two. In the top of the third inning, the Sting retook the lead 4-2. Fanshawe responded with three runs of their own to make the score 5-4 for the home team after three innings. The Falcons extended their lead in the sixth inning when a huge hit from Amber Preszcator (Hensall, ON) scored Samantha Fuller (Ingersoll, ON). The Falcons ended the game on a double play by Jacey Lochert (Bellwood, ON). Rookie Ali Bergman (Embro, ON) (1-0) picked up her first career win for the Falcons. Seneca’s Chantal Gendron (0-3) took the loss.

In game two, the Sting once again opened the scoring in the second inning to go up 1-0. In the fifth inning, Seneca would add to their lead on a 2-run double to left field. The Falcons had a couple of strong hits in the fifth, however couldn’t capitalize. Seneca would add four more runs in the top of the sixth. Fanshawe recorded one run in the final inning before falling to the Sting 7-1. Andrea Webster (Wilsonville, ON) (0-2) took the loss for the home team, while Seneca’s Amanda Van de Graaf evened her record at 2-2 with the victory.

Fanshawe’s Top Performer:

MacKenzie Kelly – 2 for 5, 2 Runs, 1 RBI, 1 walk, 1 SB

Seneca’s Top Performer:

Brianna Bader – 3 for 7, 2 RBIs, 1 Run

Fanshawe’s next game will be on the road on Wednesday, September 27, when they travel to Hamilton to face the Mohawk Mountaineers (4-7).