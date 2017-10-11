Falcons Split Softball Doubleheader

(London, Ontario) – The Fanshawe Falcons Softball team (5-15) hosted the Conestoga Condors (9-13) on Tuesday evening. The Falcons split the doubleheader with the Condors, falling in the first game 11-5 and rebounding to win the second by a score of 6-3.

The Condors started strong in game one, scoring four runs in the top of the first inning. Fanshawe responded with a strong offensive start of their own with a leadoff single from Samantha Fuller (Ingersoll, ON). Rachel Dotzert (Stratford, ON) would follow with a sacrifice bunt to advance Fuller into scoring position and Jacey Lochert (Bellwood, ON) hit an RBI double to get the Falcons on the board. MacKenzie Kelly (Oil Springs, ON) hit a huge triple and after a Conestoga error, scored for the Falcons to cut the Condors lead to 4-3 after the first. Conestoga would add a single run in the second, fourth and fifth innings to extend their lead to 7-3. The Condors added two more runs in the sixth before Emily Davis (London, ON) made a great catch and throw to end the top of the inning. In the bottom of the sixth, the Falcons got back-to-back RBIs from Fuller and Lochert to make the score 9-5. Unfortunately, the Condors would tack on two final runs in the seventh and go on to win the game 11-5. Fanshawe pitcher Andrea Webster (Wilsonville, ON) moved to 0-3 on the season, while Conestoga’s Jensen Chapman improved her record to 7-4.

In game two of the doubleheader, Conestoga scored two runs to start the first inning. In the bottom of the first, singles from Fuller and Amber Preszcator (Hensall, ON) got the home team rolling. Ali Bergman (Embro, ON) then hit a 2-run RBI single to tie the game. Fanshawe took the lead on a groundout by Davis that drove in Kelly. In the third inning, the Condors added a run but Fanshawe answered with two runs of their own to make the score 5-3 for the Falcons. In the sixth inning, Preszcator scored Hayley Ousterhout (St. Thomas, ON) to extend Fanshawe’s lead. The Falcons would hold off Conestoga and go on to win the game by a final score of 6-3. Bergman (2-2) was the winning pitcher for the Falcons and Conestoga’s Shanna Lahey (0-3) took the loss.

Fanshawe’s Top Performer:

Hayley Ousterhout – 3 for 4, 2 Runs, 2 BBs

Conestoga’s Top Performer:

Cassidy Wettlaufer – 6 for 8, 5 Runs, 1 BB

Fanshawe will be on the road for the remainder of their season, beginning with a doubleheader versus Seneca (3-17) on Saturday, October 14.