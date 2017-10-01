Falcons Split Saturday Baseball, Softball

Game Recap – Men’s Baseball – Sept. 30/17

Humber Hawks vs. Fanshawe Falcons

(London, Ontario) – On Saturday afternoon, the Fanshawe Falcons Men’s Baseball team (7-5) hosted the Humber Hawks (6-4). Fanshawe won two close games by scores of 4-3 and 3-2.

In the first game of the doubleheader, Humber scored in the top of the third to go up 1-0. The Falcons answered with a leadoff single by Tyler Wood (Niagara Falls, ON). Back-to-back singles from Carlos Arteaga (London, ON) and Hayden Regnier (Komoka, ON) would score Wood to tie the ball game. Fanshawe would use that momentum and add three more runs on hits by Zach Desa (London, ON) and Jeremy Noonan (London, ON) to go up 4-1 after the third. Humber scored a pair in the top of the fifth to cut the home team’s lead but the Falcons would hold on and win the game 4-3. Kale Bilger (London, ON) improved his record to 2-0, while Humber’s Dylan Perego (0-3) took the loss.

The Falcons started the scoring in game two, when they loaded the bases in the third inning on a Cam Cook (Oakville, ON) single and walks by Bilger and Faris Adamou (Mississauga, ON). Arteaga then sent Cook home on an RBI single to go up 1-0 after the third. Bilger hit a single to centrefield to start the bottom of the fifth and would eventually score on an Arteaga sacrifice fly to extend the Fanshawe lead to 2-0. Humber would tie the game at two in the top of the seventh inning. In the bottom of the seventh, Wood hit a single and Adamou was hit by pitch for the third time in the game to get the Falcons rolling. A Humber pass ball then advanced Fanshawe’s runners, forcing the Hawks to intentionally walk Arteaga to load the bases with none out. Noonan drew a walk to finish off the ball game and get the 3-2 win for the Falcons. The winning pitcher for Fanshawe was Ilderton native, Noah Smith (1-0). Jacob Linhares (0-1) was the losing pitcher for the Hawks.

Fanshawe’s Top Performer:

Jeremy Noonan – 4 for 6, 2 RBIs, 1 BB

Humber’s Top Performer:

Hunter Bisser – 1 for 2, 1 RBI, 1 Run, 1 BB

Fanshawe returns to action on Sunday, October 1, when they host the Durham Lords (5-5) at Pulham Field at 12 noon and 2:30 p.m.

Game Recap – Women’s Softball – Sept. 30/17

Humber Hawks vs. Fanshawe Falcons

(London, Ontario) – The Fanshawe Falcons Softball team (4-12) hosted the Humber Hawks (10-4) on Saturday night. The Falcons fell in both games by scores of 11-5 and 15-0.

Humber scored three runs in the second inning to start the scoring in game one. Fanshawe’s MacKenzie Kelly (Oil Springs, ON) hit a single in the bottom of the second and advanced to third base on a wild pitch. Ali Bergman (Embro, ON) then hit an RBI single to score Kelly to cut the lead to 3-1. In the third inning, Samantha Fuller (Ingersoll, ON) and Amber Preszcator (Hensall, ON) hit back-to-back singles. Kelly then stepped to the plate and hit a huge 2-run double to tie the game 3-3. The Falcons would use that momentum and take the lead in the fourth with a RBI double by Andrea Webster (Wilsonville, ON). The Hawks retook the lead with four runs in the top of the fifth but Preszcator answered with a double to centrefield and advanced on a sacrifice fly by Kelly. Rachel Dotzert (Stratford, ON) would then hit a single to score Preszcator. Unfortunately, Humber would hit an inside-the-park home run and take a 10-5 lead after the sixth inning and go on to win the game 11-5. Bellwood native, Jacey Lochert (2-4) took the loss for the Falcons. Humber’s Bree Donaldson (2-0) was the winning pitcher.

In game two of the doubleheader, Humber picked up where they left off and defeated Fanshawe 15-0 after four innings. Bergman (1-1) was the losing pitcher for the home team, while Humber’s Myranda Pierson (5-1) took the victory.

Fanshawe’s Top Performer:

MacKenzie Kelly – 2 for 4, 2 RBIs, 1 Run, 1 BB

Humber’s Top Performer:

Aaliyah Davidson – 4 for 8, 6 RBIs, 2 Runs

Fanshawe will travel to Windsor on Tuesday, October 3 to take on the St. Clair Saints (12-4) at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.