Falcons Soccer Squads Win West, Off To OCAAs

Fanshawe Soccer Teams Win West Division Titles

Clinch OCAA births with victories over Mohawk

(London, Ontario) – The Fanshawe Soccer teams both clinched first place in the West Division and spots in the OCAA Championships after their Saturday afternoon games versus Mohawk. The #9 CCAA nationally ranked Falcons Women’s team (7-0-2) tied 1-1 and the Fanshawe Men (7-0-2), who are #5 in the nation, won 1-0.

In an evenly played first half of the Women’s match, both teams had chances but couldn’t capitalize. The score remained 0-0 after the first 45 minutes. The Falcons went up 1-0 in the second half on a beautiful header by Selena Roberts (London, ON) on a perfect free kick by Amber-Lea Hodgins (London, ON) in the 47th minute. Katie Rowe (Mount Brydges, ON) almost made it two to nil when she hit the post on an excellent opportunity. Unfortunately, in the 83rd minute, the Mountaineers tied the game when they connected on a corner kick. With the tie, Fanshawe extended their OCAA regular season unbeaten streak to 21 games.

The Fanshawe Men’s Soccer team opened up the scoring in the 34th minute on a Lars Mehlig (Eckental, Germany) shot from 18 yards out. At the half, the Falcons had a 15-2 shot attempt advantage and a 1-0 lead. Fanshawe continued to control the play in the second half, adding another 14 shot attempts. The game finished 1-0 for the Falcons and with the win, joined the Women in clinching a bye to the OCAA Championship.

Both teams will play their final league game at home versus the St. Clair Saints next week. The Fanshawe Women’s Soccer squad will play on Tuesday, October 17 at 4 p.m. and the Men’s match will be on Wednesday, October 18 at 4 p.m.