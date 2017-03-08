Falcons Set For Home Court CCAA Volleyball

Fanshawe Falcons Battle Reigning National Champions in CCAA Quarter-Final March 9 at 8 p.m.

CCAA Men’s Volleyball National Championship Kicks Off at Fanshawe on Thursday, March 9

(London, Ontario) – On Thursday, March 9 at Fanshawe College, the CCAA Men’s Volleyball National Championship begins. The host Falcons take on the reigning National Champions in the quarter-final at 8pm. Fanshawe, who spent the majority of the season as the #1 ranked team in the CCAA, have a very balanced attack but are led by OCAA First Team All-Star James Jackson, who averaged 4.3 points per set. The Kings are led by Regan Fathers, who averaged 4.7 points per set and led the ACAC in total kills.

Tournament passes are now on sale for $30 at the Fanshawe Athletics office (Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm) as well as the Fanshawe Biz Booth (Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. Friday 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.). Falcons Platinum Packs are also available at the Fanshawe Athletics office for $100 and include a premium reserved seat along the baseline, special pass holder’s entrance and access to the new Falcons Suite, which will have free pizza and a cash bar during Falcons evening games.