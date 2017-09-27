Falcons Report September 27

Fanshawe Soccer Programs Ranked Nationally for Third Consecutive Week

(London, Ontario) – The Fanshawe Women’s and Men’s Soccer teams are both ranked in the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) National Rankings for the third week in a row.

The Men’s Soccer team (5-0-1) climbed one spot from last week, to #6 in the CCAA National Rankings. The Falcons lead the OCAA West Division, shutting out both Lambton and Redeemer last week by scores of 1-0 and 2-0 respectively. Other Men’s Soccer teams in the OCAA that are ranked include Humber (1), George Brown (9), and Durham (10).

The Women’s Soccer team (6-0) remained at #9 in the nation after dominating 5-0 and 11-0 wins over Lambton and Redeemer last week. The Falcons are now at the top of the OCAA West Division standings. Other Women’s Soccer teams in the OCAA that are ranked include Algonquin (2), Humber (7) and Cambrian (13).

Fanshawe Men’s Baseball Named OCAA Team of the Week

(London, Ontario) – The Ontario Colleges Athletic Association (OCAA) announced that the Fanshawe Falcons Men’s Baseball team was named the OCAA Team of the Week for the week of September 18-24.

The Fanshawe Falcons did what no other men’s baseball team has been able to accomplish – hand St. Clair pitcher Kyle Breitner (Mississauga, ON) his only OCAA loss in three-plus seasons. Fanshawe’s Faris Adamou (Mississauga, ON) belted a walk off two-run triple in the bottom of the seventh to give the Falcons a 3-2 victory. It was a much needed win for Fanshawe, ending a four-game losing streak.

Fanshawe is currently 5-5 in regular season play and look to grab another win when they host Humber (6-2) at Pulham Park on Saturday, September 30 at 12 noon and 2:30 p.m.