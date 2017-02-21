Falcons News February 21

Falcons Hold Top Spot in CCAA Men’s Volleyball National Rankings Heading into Provincial Championships

(London, Ontario) – For the fourth consecutive week, the Fanshawe Men’s Volleyball team (17-1) is ranked #1 in the Canadian Colleges Athletic Association (CCAA) National Rankings as teams head into their respective Provincial Championships.

The Men’s Volleyball team has won 13 straight league games and is headed to the Provincial Championship at Mohawk College starting this Thursday, February 23. The Falcons quarter final matchup takes place at 1pm on Thursday in the opening game of the tournament. Fanshawe will face off against the George Brown Huskies (10-8) from the East Division. Other Men’s Volleyball teams in the OCAA that are ranked include Mohawk (5), Georgian (8) and Durham (9).

The Fanshawe Falcons are proud to host the 2017 CCAA Men’s Volleyball National Championship from March 9-11. Tournament passes are now on sale for $30 at the front gate of all Fanshawe Falcons home games, at the Fanshawe Athletics office (Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.) as well as the Fanshawe Biz Booth (Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.). Falcons Platinum Packs are also available at the Fanshawe Athletics office for $100 and include a premium reserved seat along the baseline, special pass holder’s entrance and access to the new Falcons Suite, which will have free pizza and a cash bar during Falcons evening games.

Fanshawe Men’s Basketball to Host Playoff Crossover Game Saturday, February 25 at 3 p.m.

(London, Ontario) – The Fanshawe Men’s Basketball team (8-7) will be hosting an OCAA Playoff Crossover Game this coming Saturday, February 25 at 3 p.m. versus the Durham Lords (10-9). The Falcons, who have won three straight league games, including a win over the #4 CCAA ranked Niagara Knights (13-3), look to earn a spot in the OCAA Provincial Championship from March 2-4 at Centennial College.

The Men play their final regular season game tonight at 8pm on the road versus the Mohawk Mountaineers (4-11).

General admission tickets for playoff games are $5 per person, with free admission for kids under six and Fanshawe students with their valid Fanshawe student ID. Tickets are cash only and will be available one hour prior to game time at the Glenn Johnston Athletic Centre.