Falcons Men’s Volleyball Handed OCAA Hardware

Fanshawe Men’s Volleyball Award Recipients Named at OCAA Championship Banquet

(London, Ontario) – Four members of the Fanshawe Falcons Men’s Volleyball team were honoured this morning for their accomplishments this season as the OCAA handed out their 2016-17 league awards at the Men’s Volleyball Championship Banquet in Hamilton.

James Jackson – OCAA West Division First Team All-Star: For the second time in just two seasons, Jackson (London, ON) has been named an OCAA First Team All-Star. On a very balanced roster, he led the Falcons in offense averaging 4.3 points per set, the second most in the OCAA West Division. In just 16 matches, he had the most kills (198) and service aces (20) on the team.

Sebastian Lethbridge – OCAA West Division First Team All-Star: Lethbridge (London, ON), the Falcons setter, has led Fanshawe to the best record in the OCAA West Division (17-1). Last season’s OCAA Championship MVP has once again led his team, having the Falcons ranked #1 in Canada.

David Gundrum – OCAA West Division Second Team All-Star: Gundrum (Port Elgin, ON), who is fourth in the OCAA in digs per set, leads the Falcons with 135 digs on the season. Never rattled, Gundrum is the backbone of Fanshawe who are one of the top defensive teams in the country.

David AuCoin – OCAA West Division Second Team All-Star: In his fifth and final season as a Falcon, AuCoin (Petewawa, ON) has become one of the best middle blockers in the OCAA. In 14 games, he compiled 57 kills and 17 blocks.

The Falcons first match at the OCAA Provincial Championship takes place today at 1 p.m. in the opening game of the tournament versus the George Brown Huskies (11-8).

Update:

Fanshawe Men’s Volleyball Team Advances to OCAA Provincial Semi-Final

(London, Ontario) – On Thursday afternoon, the #1 CCAA ranked Fanshawe Men’s Volleyball team (18-1) defeated the George Brown Huskies (11-9) in the opening quarter final game of the OCAA Provincial Championship. Fanshawe won the match in three straight sets, dominating the Huskies by scores of 25-13, 25-18 and 25-20. Fanshawe’s Nate Van Camp was named the Player of the Game with 10 points. The Falcons will now advance to the Provincial Semi-Final to be played on Friday, February 24 at 6pm versus the winner of the Redeemer Royals (13-6) and the Durham Lords (16-2).

The Fanshawe Falcons are proud to host the 2017 CCAA Men’s Volleyball National Championship from March 9-11. Tournament passes are now on sale for $30 at the front gate of all Fanshawe Falcons home games, at the Fanshawe Athletics office (Monday to Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.) as well as the Fanshawe Biz Booth (Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m.-7 p.m). Falcons Platinum Packs are also available at the Fanshawe Athletics office for $100 and include a premium reserved seat along the baseline, special pass holder’s entrance and access to the new Falcons Suite, which will have free pizza and a cash bar during Falcons evening games.