Falcons’ Marcaccio OCAA Male Athlete Of The Year

First Ever Falcon to Win OCAA Athlete of the Year

(London, Ontario) – The Ontario Colleges Athletic Association (OCAA) announced today that Fanshawe Men’s Cross Country student-athlete Seth Marcaccio (Byron, ON) was named the 2016-17 OCAA Male Athlete of the Year. Marcaccio is the first Fanshawe student-athlete to ever win the OCAA male or female award but is the first male cross country runner in OCAA history to receive this honour.

Marcaccio demonstrated true leadership this season through his hard work, performance and dedication to his team. He went above and beyond this year, not only finishing at the top of the podium on a number of occasions but breaking records along the way. At the OCAA Provincial Championship, Marcaccio led the Falcons to a Men’s Team Gold and won the individual gold medal, finishing with a time of 26 minutes and 55 seconds, a full 37 seconds ahead of the next runner.

Then, at the CCAA National Championship, he continued his dominance, this time becoming Fanshawe College’s first ever CCAA Men’s Individual Champion. Marcaccio completed the race in a course record of 25 minutes and 39 seconds and a full 20 seconds ahead of the second place finisher. He was named a CCAA All-Canadian and a CCAA Academic All-Canadian, carrying a 4.12 GPA along the way.

“Seth led our Men’s Cross Country program this season by displaying tremendous character, commitment and drive”, said Nathan McFadden, Manager of Fanshawe Athletics. “He is an exceptional student-athlete and person who was driven to be the best in the CCAA in his sport. He had a dominant season and showed his teammates the attributes that it takes to be a National Champion and Academic All-Canadian while leading them to both the Provincial and National podiums.”