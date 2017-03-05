Falcons Lose OCAA Men’s Basketball Consolation Final

REDEEMER BEAT FANSHAWE IN OCAA MEN’S CONSOLATION FINAL

The Redeemer Royals beat the Fanshawe Falcons in the consolation final of the 2017 OCAA Men’s Basketball Championships with a 106-93 win on Saturday March 3 at 1:00 pm.

SCARBOROUGH, ONT. – Day 3 of the 2017 belairdirect OCAA Men’s Basketball Championships was underway as the battle was on between the Redeemer Royals and the Fanshawe Falcons to determine the consolation champion.

It was an offensive showcase from both teams as the Royals came out on top with a 106-93 victory over the Falcons. Redeemer finished in fifth place while Fanshawe finished in sixth.

The story of the game was the Royals’ hot shooting as they shot 51.4 per cent (38-74) from the field, 44 per cent (11-25) from three point range, and 90.5 per cent (19-21) from the free throw line. Redeemer was also unselfish, dishing out 31 assists on their 38 made field goals.

Fanshawe outrebounded Redeemer by nine (51-42) while also outscoring them, 40-19, from the charity stripe.

Redeemer came out scorching from the field to start off the game, going on a 19-5 run and forced Fanshawe into eight first quarter turnovers. Guard Anthony Terry (#2) hit two early three pointers, forcing the Falcons to call an early timeout.

Fanshawe made it respectable, trimming the double digit lead to nine (25-16). OCAA Player of the Year Rayvon Higdon (#15) had nine points while forward Spencer Kerssies (#22) had two three point plays and finished with eight in the quarter.

In the second quarter, Fanshawe got their offense going, scoring 26 points. Falcons guards Moses Orozco-Rayo (#2) and Connor Therrien (#13) came alive in the quarter, scoring 10 and eight points, respectively. However, behind Higdon’s 10 points in the quarter, the Royals held a slim lead, 45-42, at halftime.

Falcons starting centre Lex Van Iperen (#33) left the game due to injury and did not return.

Higdon led all scorers at the half with 19 points while Orozco-Rayo had 10 to lead Fanshawe.

Both teams came out guns blazing as it felt like the NBA All-Star Game with the offensive display from the Falcons and the Royals. Fanshawe finally came all the way back, leading by four (61-57) with 6:05 left, forcing a Royals timeout. It was the only lead the Falcons would have, as Redeemer went on a 20-8 run to close out the quarter and lead 77-69 after three. Fanshawe coach Tony Marcotullio received a technical foul in the quarter.

Higdon was flawless from the field, scoring 12 points in the quarter, while guard Foster Brown (#10) and Kerssies had six points each in the quarter for Redeemer.

Fanshawe forward Alfred Johnson (#22) had nine in the quarter while guard Chris Parker (#3) had seven.

In the fourth quarter, Redeemer continued its hot shooting by going on a 11-5 run. A technical foul from Royals coach Jamie Girolametto, however, led to three made free throws from Fanshawe to cut the lead to 11. However, the Royals turned on the jets, going on a 16-4 run to go up by 23 (104-81), essentially icing the game, as both teams emptied out their benches.

In his final college game, Higdon went out with a bang as he scored 31 points to lead all scorers and also had a triple double, with 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

He was one of four players who scored in double figures for Redeemer as Kerssies had 22 points while Brown had 18 and Terry had 12. Guard Nicholas Green (#5) led the team with three steals in the win.

Johnson led Fanshawe with 18 points while Parker, Oroczo-Rayo, and Therrien all had 16 each. Guard Deandre Austin (#8) had 11 points and a team high seven assists while Parker (who had a team high nine rebounds) and Orozco-Rayo had three steals apiece.

Higdon was named Player of the Game for the Royals while Oroczo-Rayo was named Player of the Game for the Falcons.