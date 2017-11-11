Falcons Cross Country Squads Soar At Nationals

by Jeffrey Reed, Editor, LondonOntarioSports.com

In the early-1980s, as the defending national college champion Fanshawe Falcons prepared to play a men’s basketball exhibition game versus the Western Mustangs, Falcons head coach Glenn Johnston quipped to this cub reporter that his star player, Banting Broncos grad John Hayden, could “play for any university team in Canada.”

Incidentally, I called play-by-play of that David versus Goliath game for college radio station CIXX-FM. On enemy territory at Alumni Hall, Fanshawe upset the Purple and Proud, 51-49. With nothing to gain, the Mustangs declined the offer to make the match an annual contest.

Johnston’s quip was a bold statement back then. But my, how far we have come. Today, Ontario colleges – when the faculty union is not on strike, of course – offer an attractive, practical alternative to university academics. As a Fanshawe College professor, I saw it big-time in a post-grad program dominated by former university students.

For example, Falcons basketball, volleyball, soccer, curling and cross-country running teams include scores of former university athletes. Two of those athletes are star runners Janelle Hanna of Peterborough who is a former Guelph Gryphons athlete, and former Western Mustangs runner Jordan Kadlecik of Grand Bend.

At the CCAA cross country championships today hosted by Collège Lionel-Groulx at Blainville, Quebec, the Falcons men’s squad finished second, while the women finished fifth. Fanshawe’s top runners were Christopher Caddey, who finished ninth in the men’s 8 km race with a time of 26:13:2, while Kadlecik finished 10th win a time of 26:24:9. In the women’s race, Hanna finished sixth with a time of 22:21:8.

The Falcons men’s squad entered the CCAAs ranked No. 1, while the women were ranked No. 4 nationally.

Ed. Note: For full results from today’s races, click here.

Kadlecik, a fourth-year student in the Business Accounting program, led the Falcons men’s squad to double gold at the OCAAs hosted by Fanshawe on October 28. In the 8 km race, he finished in first place individually with a time of 26:37, almost three seconds ahead of the runner-up. Kadlecik and his teammates also won the men’s team gold medal. He was named to the Men’s All-Ontario First Team.

At OCAAs, Hanna, a third-year student in the Medical Radiation Technology program, won two gold medals in both the individual and team events. In the 6 km race, she finished in first place individually with a time of 22:11. Hanna and her teammates won the Women’s Team Championship as well, finishing well ahead of three-time defending champion Humber. She was named to the Women’s All-Ontario First Team. Hanna also finished first at the Centennial Invitational on October 14.

It’s not uncommon for the Fanshawe athletic department to announce the signing of an athlete whom they think will help bolster their program. During my student days, that was unheard of. So when the Falcons forwarded a media release in late-May 2017 announcing Hanna’s signing, it was just another sign of how far college athletics have come during that time span.

Hanna was a member of both the cross country and track and field teams at Guelph during the 2014-15 and 2015-16 school years. She competed in 6 km cross country, with a personal best time of 22:30. At the 2015-16 OUA Indoor Track and Field Championship, she finished sixth in the 600 m race, and was a member of the bronze medal winning Gryphons’ 4 x 800 m relay team at the 2015-16 CIS Indoor Track and Field Championship.

“I loved my team and the coaching at Guelph for two great years, but I needed a school program that would spark an interest for me, so I looked at colleges,” Hanna explained. “I thought about being a paramedic, so I entered the Pre-Health program at Fleming College in Peterborough. But I didn’t run (during the 2016-17 school year) because I wasn’t eligible for a year after attending university.

“Then I found out about the Medical Radiation Technology program at Fanshawe, and I knew I would enjoy it,” she said. “There’s a lot of competition to get in, so I was very fortunate. And as soon as I decided to apply to Fanshawe, I contacted (Falcons cross country head coach) Ashley (VanderVecht) to tell her I would love to be a part of the team.”

The Falcons cross country program has become a family within the athletics department at Fanshawe. VanderVecht, a London police officer, ran for Fanshawe from 2006 to 2008, and was an OCAA All Academic during that span, plus a National Scholar in 2007-08. She became and associate coach, an assistant coach, then head coach beginning last season when she captured 2016 OCAA cross country coach of the year.

In fact, no person nor group does a better ambassador job for the program than the coaches and runners themselves. Before nationals, the runners write about what being a member of the team means to them. Quotes are pulled and put into a book, complete with photos from assistant coach and professional photographer Sean Tilden, who, along with associate coach John Mason, ran with VanderVecht as part of the Falcons squad. What results is not only a keepsake, but the perfect recruiting tool.

Being part of both a university and college athletic program makes Hanna the perfect source for comparisons.

“At Guelph, we had the top team in the country for 12 years, but coming to Fanshawe has really been an amazing experience, from the funding to the support of the entire college and athletic department. It has been a really cool experience,” she said.

“But, without trying to sound negative, there is a big difference in the level of competition. The CIS just has more depth at this point. That said, there has definitely been some stiff competition, some girls who have been pushing me – two girls from Cambrian College who were CIS athletes at Lakehead University.”

Those runners are Mary Strain and Emily Marcolini, who finished second and third respectively at OCAAs. Strain won silver at last year’s CCAAs. Today, Strain finished seventh, right behind Hanna, while Marcolini finished 10th.

Of course, star athletes emerge from the high school ranks. And when you mix them with elite athletes from the CIS, then you have the making of a great team. At Fanshawe, Manager of Athletics Nathan McFadden said a successful program involves a melting pot of athletes and recruiting methods. But McFadden said in the end, it’s all about academics.

“Just because you are a college athlete doesn’t mean you don’t have the ability to play at the university level,” McFadden said. “First and foremost, it is a career choice when you come to Fanshawe. I tell all of our student athletes, you are coming here for an education. You’re not coming here because you want to play professional sports. Come here, get your education, and whatever doors open for you after that, terrific.

“Our biggest feeder for Fanshawe College is Western University. It has been for years. And you need to recruit those student athletes, because today it’s not just about getting athletes out of high school,” McFadden explained.

“That said, our coaches also identify high school prospects, and those within club systems. We host boys’ and girls’ high school volleyball and basketball recruiting tournaments that allow us to identify prospects. And it takes contacts right across the province to help us identify prospects. But in terms of university student athletes, typically they reach out to us, once their university school year is done, and tell us they are applying to Fanshawe.”

Incidentally, Johnston also told me in the early-1980s that Fanshawe would never, in our lifetime, have a new athletic centre to replace the now-defunct barn known as B Gymnasium. He was right about Hayden. But today the Falcons play their home games in the state-of-the-art Glenn Johnston Athletic Centre.

Indeed, college athletics have come a long way – and as we’ve seen with the Falcons cross country teams, they’re just getting started.

Jeffrey Reed is a long-time member of the London sports media, and an award-winning writer. Reach him at jeff@londonontariosports.com.