Falcons Clinch Spot At OCAA Baseball Championship

London, Ontario) – The Fanshawe Men’s Baseball team (9-9) secured their position at the OCAA Championship after back-to-back wins over Seneca on Saturday afternoon by scores of 13-1 and 6-3.

The Falcons will look to improve their record in their final league games of the season against George Brown (3-13) in Toronto on Sunday.

The OCAA Provincial Championship will take place from October 20-21 and will be hosted by St. Clair College.