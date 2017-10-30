Falcons Capture National Baseball Silver

Fanshawe Baseball Captures National Silver Medal

(London, Ontario) – On Sunday afternoon at the National Baseball Championship in Oshawa, the Fanshawe Falcons captured the silver medal, falling to St. Clair in the championship game by a score of 3-2.

The Falcons finished the tournament with a record of 3-2, with both losses coming to champions St. Clair. In round robin play, the Falcons lost their opening game of the tournament to the Saints 10-1. Fanshawe rebounded to win the next two games, 4-3 over the Holland Hurricanes from PEI and 17-2 over Seneca in five innings. In the semi-final, Fanshawe battled the host Durham Lords. The Falcons went down 2-0 but came back to tie the game in the fourth inning. In the fifth, Fanshawe added two runs to take a 4-3 lead. With two outs in the final inning, the Durham player attempted to score to tie the game, but was tagged out by Falcons catcher Hayden Regnier (Komoka, ON) for the third out to win the game.

In a rematch of the 2016 National Championship game won by Fanshawe, the Falcons would once again battle St. Clair for the National title. Fanshawe scored in the top of the first inning but St. Clair would quickly respond with two runs of their own and lead 2-1 after one. The Saints added a third run in the second inning to go up 3-1. The Falcons stranded two baserunners in both the fourth and fifth innings. In their last at bat in the seventh, and all with 2 outs, Fanshawe was able to score a run to bring the deficit to 3-2. Unfortunately for the Falcons, with the tying run on first base, Saints starting pitcher Taylor Pappin ended the game with a strikeout and Fanshawe was awarded the silver medal. Fanshawe’s shortstop Carlos Arteaga (London, ON) received the Gold Glove award, while Regnier and outfielder Brendan Robertson (Oshawa, ON) were named to the Tournament All-Star team. The Falcons are managed by Head Coach Brian Harvey.