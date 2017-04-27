Falcons’ Bob Horvath Headed To OCAA Hall Of Fame

OCAA Hall of Fame Class of 2017 to Include Fanshawe’s Bob Horvath

(London, Ontario) – The Ontario Colleges Athletic Association (OCAA) announced the inductees into the OCAA Hall of Fame, Class of 2017 and Fanshawe College is proud to have Bob Horvath (Tillsonburg, Ontario) selected for induction. The OCAA Hall of Fame recognizes extraordinary contributions and accomplishments within collegiate sports in Ontario. He will be recognized at the OCAA Hall of Fame Banquet to be held on May 3, 2017 at the Holiday Inn and Suites Conference Centre in St. Catharine’s, Ontario.

Horvath was a member of the Falcons Men’s Basketball program for four seasons (1976-80). He led the Falcons in scoring in both 1977-78 and 1978-79. Horvath won a National Championship in 1979-80 and was named a CCAA Championship All-Star in 1977-78. While he was playing for the Falcons, the team had an OCAA league record of 66-13 and playoff record of 12-3. He was a three-time OCAA All-Star (1976-77, 1978-79 and 1979-80) and was named the OCAA Championship MVP in 1977-78. He was also named the Fanshawe College Male Athlete of the Year in 1979-80. Over his four year career, Horvath won a total of six medals; 1 CCAA Gold, 1 CCAA Bronze, 3 OCAA Golds and 1 OCAA Silver.