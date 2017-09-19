Falcons Blank Lions 5-0

Game Recap – Women’s Soccer – Sept. 19/17

Lambton Lions vs. Fanshawe Falcons

(London, Ontario) – On Tuesday evening, the #9 nationally ranked Fanshawe Women’s Soccer team (4-0) defeated the Lambton Lions (0-3) by a final score of 5-0. The Falcons remain undefeated and are tied for first place in the OCAA West Division.

Fanshawe started strong in the first half, with a number of shots on goal early in the game. In the 9th minute, Falcons forward Chelsea Zavitz (St. Thomas, ON) slid a ball past the Lambton goalkeeper to give the home team an early 1-0 lead. In the 33rd minute, Fanshawe’s Allison Pike (Mississauga, ON) sent a cross into the box, which deflected off a Lambton defender into the net to give the Falcons a 2-0 lead. In the opening half, Fanshawe outshot Lambton 16-1 and 7-0 in shots on goal.

In the second half, the Falcons wasted no time increasing their lead, scoring in the 46th minute on a Sheree Uyl (Blyth, ON) breakaway. Fanshawe continued to press and Uyl netted her second of the game with a brilliant shot into the top left corner in the 52nd minute. The Falcons drew a penalty kick in the 68th minute and Zavitz buried her second of the game to extend the lead to 5-0. In the game, the Falcons had 35 total shots to the Lions 4 and shots on net were 12-0 in favour of Fanshawe.

Fanshawe returns to the field on Saturday, September 23, when they host the Redeemer Royals (0-2) at 12 noon. The last time the teams met, the Falcons defeated the Royals 4-0. This Saturday’s game will also be Fanshawe’s annual Falcons Fest, with free hot dogs and soft drinks for fans while supplies last.