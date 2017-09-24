Falcons Baseball, Softball, Soccer Saturday Report

Game Recap – Men’s Baseball – Sept. 23/17

St. Clair Saints vs. Fanshawe Falcons

(London, Ontario) – In a rematch of last year’s National Championship game, the defending National Champion Fanshawe Falcons Men’s Baseball team (5-5) hosted the St. Clair Saints (8-2). Fanshawe won the first game of their doubleheader by a score of 3-2. The Falcons fell in the second game by a final score of 13-0.

The Falcons went up 1-0 in game one, when Faris Adamou (Mississauga, ON) hit a double to the centrefield fence to score Jeremy Noonan (London, ON) in the third inning. In the sixth inning, St. Clair took the lead with a 2-run double. Trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Fanshawe’s Noah McKillop (Ariss, ON) had a leadoff double, followed by a Noonan single to bring the Falcons within scoring position. Adamou then came to the plate and played the hero, belting a walkoff 2-run triple to give the Falcons an exciting 3-2 victory. Tyler Wood (Niagara Falls, ON) recorded the complete game win (1-0) in his pitching debut, with 7 strikeouts. St. Clair pitcher Kyle Breitner (2-1) logged his first loss of the season.

In game two, St. Clair started off the scoring with one run in the first inning. The Saints had the bases loaded in the second inning, but Fanshawe’s Alex Mahar (Belleville, ON) made a strong defensive play to tag the St. Clair runner and get the third out. With the Saints’ threatening to score again in the third, Fanshawe was able to get the runner heading to home plate to end the inning. Unfortunately, St. Clair would eventually capitalize on their opportunities, scoring two runs in the fourth inning to go up 3-0. The Saints would use that momentum and go on to win by a final score of 13-0 after six innings. The losing pitcher for Fanshawe was Markham native Stephan Barclay (1-2). Taylor Pappin (3-0) pitched a complete game for the Saints.

Fanshawe’s Top Performer:

Faris Adamou – 2 for 4, 3 RBIs, 1 BB

St. Clair’s Top Performer:

Matt Bondy – 6 for 7, 7 RBIs

Fanshawe returns to action on Saturday, September 30, when they host the Humber Hawks (4-2) at Pulham Field at 12 noon and 2:30 p.m.

Game Recap – Women’s and Men’s Soccer – Sept.23/17

Redeemer Royals vs. Fanshawe Falcons

Uyl Ties Fanshawe Women’s Soccer Single Game Scoring Record

(London, Ontario) – On Saturday afternoon, the #9 nationally ranked Women’s Soccer team defeated Redeemer (0-4) by a score of 11-0 to improve their record to 5-0 on the season. The #7 ranked Men’s Soccer team (4-0-1) also got a win against the Royals (1-2-1) by a final score of 2-0.

The Falcons Women’s Soccer team dominated Redeemer, going up 5-0 after the first 45 minutes of play. Fanshawe had goals from Stephanie Mitchell (London, ON), Alison Pike (Mississauga, ON), Amber-Lea Hodgins (London, ON) and two from Sheree Uyl (Blyth, ON) in the first half. In the second, Pike scored her second of the match and Hailey Corvari (Orangeville, ON) got on the scoresheet for the Falcons. Uyl took over the last 30 minutes of the game, scoring four more goals. Uyl’s six goals ties the Fanshawe single game scoring record set by Jade Kovacevic in 2016. Goalkeeper Ali Vlasman (Mount Elgin, ON) recorded her fourth shutout of the season. Shots on goal were 29-3 in favour of Fanshawe.

The Fanshawe Men’s Soccer team battled with the Royals for the second time this season. The first goal of the match was scored in the 78th minute by Mike Sneddon (Mount Brydges, ON) off of a Fanshawe corner kick. The Falcons extended their lead when veteran Jacob Atkinson (Forest, ON) scored in the 84th minute to make the score 2-0. Fanshawe had 18 shots on goal compared to Redeemer’s 3.

Both Fanshawe Soccer teams are now at the top of the OCAA West Division standings. Next up for the Falcons, the Men’s team will travel to Lambton College (0-3) on Tuesday, September 26 to play the Lions at 5pm. The Women will play at Lambton (0-3) on Wednesday, September 27 at 5 p.m.

Game Recap – Women’s Softball – Sept. 22/17

Mohawk Mountaineers vs. Fanshawe Falcons

(London, Ontario) – On Friday night, the Fanshawe Women’s Softball team (3-7) hosted Mohawk College (3-7). The Falcons split the doubleheader with the Mountaineers, falling in the first game 10-6 and rebounding to win the second by a score of 6-4.

The Mountaineers started strong in game one, scoring six runs in the opening inning. Fanshawe’s Ali Bergman (Embro, ON) responded in the bottom of the first with a huge hit to left field to score two for the home team. Falcons rookie Kim McCaul (Whitby, ON) started the second inning with a diving catch for a first out, but Mohawk would add two runs before the end of the inning to make the score 8-2. Mohawk added another run in the third inning to extend their lead. Fanshawe heated up in the fifth inning with RBIs from Amber Preszcator (Hensall, ON), MacKenzie Kelly (Oil Springs, ON) and two from McCaul to cut the visitor’s lead to 9-6. Unfortunately, the Falcons couldn’t recover from the early deficit, and fell by a final score of 10-6. Fanshawe pitcher Shianne Martin (Wyoming, ON) (1-4) took the loss.

In the second game of the doubleheader, Samantha Fuller (Ingersoll, ON) had a leadoff single in the bottom of the first. Jacey Lochert (Bellwood, ON) then hit a single to score Fuller to put Fanshawe up 1-0. In the third inning, Mohawk tied the game at one. In the fourth inning, Carly Carroll (Norwich, ON) scored Preszcator to take the lead. With the bases loaded, Fuller hit a single down the third base line to score two for Fanshawe. The Falcons added a final run before the end of the inning with an Emily Davis (London, ON) sacrifice fly to score Fuller and give the home team a 6-1 lead. In the fifth, Mohawk scored one run, but Lochert recorded back-to-back strikeouts to end the top of the inning. The Mountaineers would score two runs in the final inning but it wasn’t enough as Fanshawe closed them out to win the game 6-4. Lochert got the win for the Falcons to improve her record to 2-2 on the season.

Fanshawe’s Top Performer:

Jacey Lochert – 5 for 7, 2 Runs, 1 RBI, 1 walk

Mohawk’s Top Performer:

Shelby Hayward – 5 for 8, 4 Runs, 3 RBIs

The Falcons will host the Seneca Sting (1-7) on Sunday, September 24. The game times will be at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. at Stronach Park.